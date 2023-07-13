Hollie Doyle blog: Drop in trip could suit Nashwa in Falmouth Stakes after Newcastle disappointment

Sky Sports Racing ambassador Hollie Doyle is back in Group One action at Newmarket on Friday with Nashwa who is back after a disappointing run at Newcastle last month.

DROP BACK IN TRIP FOR NASHWA IN GROUP 1 FALMOUTH

Following a disappointing performance at Newcastle on her previous start, my classic-winning filly NASHWA drops back in trip for her latest assignment in the Group 1 Tattersalls Falmouth Stakes (3.35) at Newmarket on Friday.

She travelled well for a long way in the Group 3 Hoppings Fillies' Stakes on the Tapeta before getting run out of it by the progressive Al Husn over the extended 10f.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Hollie Doyle expects Group One winner Nashwa to get back to her best in Friday's Falmouth Stakes at Newmarket

This will be her first start over 1m since her novice win at Haydock Park in April last year. It's a strong enough renewal, with Group 1 Pretty Polly heroine Via Sistina deservedly heading the market, though ideally needing a bit more cut in the ground.

I haven't sat on Nashwa since Newcastle but I'm told she's come out of the race in good shape and victory over 1m could open up a few new corridors for her.

BANKING ON BLUE IN JULY CUP

There's more than one reason why I expect to see AZURE BLUE win the Pertemps Network July Cup (4.35) at Newmarket on Saturday. Firstly, her most recent form is impeccable.

She built on her course and distance win in Listed company in the spring by lowering the illustrious colours of multiple Group 1 winner Highfield Princess in the Duke of York Stakes.

Image: Azure Blue (left) beats Highfield Princess in a terrific tussle on the Knavesmire

Michael Dods resisted the temptation to send her to Royal Ascot and has a fresh horse to go to war with as a result. She's open to plenty of improvement and can capture her first top-flight success on the back of four straight wins.

Fellow northern raider Shaquille deserves to be all the rage after his brilliant win in the Group 1 Commonwealth Cup but I'm not sure how he'll handle an undulating track.

MONSTER READY FOR LISTED TEST

Archie Watson has a great knack for knowing when to step a horse up in grade so I'm hopeful of a big run from HE'S A MONSTER in the Listed Raymond And Kathleen Corbett Memorial City Plate Stakes (4.27) at Chester on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Racing.

This lovely son of No Nay Never has won four of his six starts and recorded his breakthrough success on turf in a decent handicap at Sandown Park last month, comfortably defying a rating of 92.

He's got winning form on turning tracks on the All-Weather so Chester should hold no fears in his quest for black type. He's got to improve significantly, taking on higher rated opposition off level weights, but we haven't got to the bottom of him yet.

LIGHTNING CAN STRIKE IN NOVICE EVENT

I'm happy to be on board James Tate's promising LIGHTNING POINT​​ in the Rio Stakehouse EBF Novice Stakes (2.42)​ at Chester, even though the draw hasn't been kind.

Starting from stall eight of nine on such a sharp horse isn't ideal but this son of Blue Point has the early toe to achieve a decent position.

He ran well on similar ground at Doncaster on debut and should appreciate reverting to the minimum trip. I also enjoy riding for my old boss Richard Hannon who saddles Thurloe Thoroughbreds' filly LULWORTH COVE​​ in the Edinburgh Gin Handicap (3.17)​.

She hasn't yet matched her winning form on the All-Weather in four starts on turf but ran well on soft ground at Windsor last season and is well drawn on the inside.

She needs to bounce back from a below-par effort at Newmarket when she ran too keenly following a slow start.

STAMINA TEST SHOULD SUIT IMPROVING BANDERAS

Michael Bell has got his lightly raced three-year-old BANDERAS​​ going the right way so I'm looking for more progression in the Clogau Handicap (3.52)​ at Chester.

This son of Lope De Vega is already proven around the Roodee, having won a maiden over the extended 12f back in May. The runner-up Chronograph won recently around Haydock to give the form a timely boost.

Banderas goes handicapping off an unchanged mark of 80 and promises to really relish the step up in trip. Later, new training combination Roger Fell and Sean Murray have booked me for another horse with course form in the Camden Town Handicap (5.02)​.

JEAN BAPTISTE​​ was a close second for stable apprentice Jonny Peate in a handicap over the extended 10f last month and won at Chester last summer off his latest mark of 80. Course form can be key around this specialist track so a good performance is surely on the cards.