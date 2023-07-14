Dylan Kitts: BHA officially suspend jockey's licence as investigation continues into controversial Hillsin ride

Conditional jockey Dylan Kitts has had his licence suspended with immediate effect following a formal hearing in front of the British Horseracing Authority's [BHA] judicial panel.

Kitts voluntarily stood down on July 7 when it was announced there would be an investigation into his ride on the Chris Honour-trained Hillsin at Worcester, where he finished a length-and-a-half third.

The raceday stewards referred Kitts to the BHA while Hillsin was banned from running for 40 days. Honour later said his family had received abuse on social media and he subsequently asked Hillsin's owner Alan Clegg to remove his horses from his yard.

A BHA hearing took place on Thursday, with Kitts now unable to take rides or attend any racecourses in Britain until further notice.

A statement said: "Further to the voluntary standing down by Mr Kitts last Friday, a formal hearing was held yesterday before the deputy chair of the judicial panel.

Image: Kitts' ride on Hillsin at Worcester caused a stir after finishing a close third

"By agreement between the parties it has been ordered that Mr Kitts' jockey licence be suspended with immediate effect and Mr Kitts is prohibited from attending any racecourse in Great Britain.

"This order will be kept under review and will last until a further order is made, whilst the BHA investigation and potential disciplinary proceedings remain ongoing and which will be dealt with as swiftly as possible."