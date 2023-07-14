Weekend Winners: Ascot Summer Mile and July Cup at Newmarket tips from Declan Rix, Kate Tracey and Sam Boswell

The Weekend Winners team are back with an in-depth look at Ascot’s Summer Mile, as well as their best bets from across the action at Newmarket on Saturday.

Won last year by Ascot favourite Chindit, the Group Two contest has attracted a star-studded field of nine, headed by Charlie Appleby's Master Of The Seas.

William Haggas' Aldaary, who has course and distance-winning form, suffered a fractured cannon bone last year and made a pleasing return to action at the start of the month at Newmarket.

Here is who the Weekend Winners team fancy for the big one at Ascot, live on Sky Sports Racing...

At The Races expert Declan Rix…

"This is a good race with some old boys in there. I've looked at the head of the market and I wanted to be against Master Of The Seas because I don't think he's as good as he was and he's got to carry a penalty.

"Aldaary is second in the market and I wanted to take him on as well because he had quite a serious injury at the back end of last season.

"The one I came down on was Angel Bleu. He started his season back in March at Wolverhampton when we were all getting ready for Cheltenham.

Image: Angel Bleu and Frankie Dettori win the Group One Prix Criterium International at Saint-Cloud.

"He ran well there and then went to France and fluffed his lines but his runs subsequently at Haydock and Royal Ascot make it look like he's running into form.

"His Queen Anne Stakes effort was very good considering he didn't get any cover but travelled really strongly.

"I think the switch to the round course will suit him a bit better but Hector Crouch has to get him covered up in the first five furlongs this time."

Declan Rix's best bets NAP - Aramaic (2.00 - York) Next best - Angel Bleu (2.20 - Ascot) Longshot - Majestic (3.10 - York)

BetVictor's Sam Boswell…

Image: Master Of The Seas gets the better of Megallan.

"I really like Master Of The Seas here. I would like to see Ascot avoid the worst of the rain because all of this horse's better runs have come on better ground.

"Charlie Appleby is well and truly back after that 'blip', or whatever you want to call it, and he's now operating at around a 30 per cent strike rate.

"I'm judging this horse more on his Earl Of Sefton win than his Meydan form and I feel this is the perfect kind of race for him and 3/1 is a fair price."

Sam Boswell's best bets NAP - Shaquille (4.35 - Newmarket) Next best - Great Truth (3.25 - Newmarket) Longshot - Millebosc (3.10 - York)

Host Kate Tracey…

"I'm with Aldaary here who I'm hoping is going to take a lead, just as he did last time.

"The first thing that stuck out to me was Master Of The Seas' penalty means he is having to give 3lbs to Aldaary.

"William Haggas has been chugging away nicely and Aldaary has the benefit of one run this season. That should give him that fitness and sharpness edge over the favourite.

"Soft ground wouldn't be a negative for him so I hope the rain really hits Ascot."