Today on Sky Sports Racing: Four UK meetings and French Group Three on packed Wednesday

It is a stellar Wednesday on Sky Sports Racing with four domestic meetings on the channel alongside French Group Three action from Vichy.
Only five runners head to Uttoxeter for this quality renewal of the Nigel Kirby Photography Handicap Chase (3:40).
Robbie Llewelyn runs No Getaway who landed a hunter chase back in May and could easily be well treated off a mark of 118, although he does shoulder top weight here.
Of the others, a pair make their stable debuts in Sholsang (Ryan Potter) and Pawpaw (DJ Jeffreys) so they will need noting, while Judge Earle will need a revival for the Sean and Peter Bowen combo.
If it is competitive action you want, the Freederm Apprentice Handicap (5:35) at Yarmouth is the race for you, with 14 runners and a whole host of intriguing handicappers.
The John and Thady Gosden team is the place to start in these kind of races and they send out Dark Kestrel, the mount of Benoit de la Sayette, who was an encouraging second at Newmarket last month,
That said, he will have to go some to get the better of Desert Falcon for Sir Mark Prescott - he has landed back-to-back wins since a gelding operation and will surely have more to come.
Vichy's summer meeting is in full swing and Hughie Morrison sends One For Bobby, a daughter of Frankel, into the Group Three Grand Prix de Vichy (8:45).
Already a Listed winner earlier this season, she was a good third behind Al Husn and Nashwa last time out at Newcastle, form which reads extremely well now.
The home team are represented by Philippe Decouz's Hooking who had West Wind Blows ahead last time out, as well as Monty, who was four lengths behind on that occasion.
Watch every race from Uttoxeter, Bath, Wolverhampton, Yarmouth and Vichy all live on Sky Sports Racing on Wednesday July 19.