Four horses to follow on Sky Sports Racing this Wednesday from Bath, Uttoxeter, Yarmouth and Vichy!

At The Races pundit Declan Rix has five selections worth noting on a bumper Wednesday of action on Sky Sports Racing!

ADAAY IN DEVON

3.30 Bath - Bailey Cook Financial Planning EBF Restricted Maiden Stakes

A competitive Restricted Maiden where I'm hoping the previous experience of ADAAY IN DEVON can come to the fore around what is a tricky track for most horses, never mind lightly-raced and/or unraced juveniles.

The daughter of Adaay has run twice for the Rod Millman team, showing progress in her second effort, especially from the gates, having been incredibly green and slow away on debut at Wolverhampton. Having got so far behind in the early stages this day, it's a testament to the filly's ability and resolve that she was only beaten 2½ lengths.

At Goodwood 33 days ago, Adaay In Devon was much sharper away and ran a more straight-forward type of race, but bumped into a useful-looking filly (What A Question) from the Charlie Johnston yard, who is currently entered in Group 1 Moyglare Stakes and Group 2 Lowther Stakes.

It was encouraging to see Ross Coakley's mount handle the quick Goodwood track nicely, although she did edge right late, while Wednesday's slight drop in trip with some juice in the ground could prove ideal, both on how she finished last time out and on pedigree.

MR YEATS

4.10 Uttoxeter - Drywall Contracts National Handicap Hurdle

An official rating of 113 still looks fair about the in-form MR YEATS who travelled for fun over this course and distance 17 days ago before failing to catch the enterprisingly-ridden front-runner Jet Of Magic.

On the day, the Milton Harris-trained six-year-old never truly looked like winning, but he stayed on well late and now drops into a Class 4 handicap, having contested a Class 2 on that occasion.

Likely favourite Secret Trix will be ridden by the title-chasing (yes, I know it's early!) Sean Bowen. Both horse and rider have been in-form of late, but Secret Trix is now up 12lb for his last pair of wins, meaning, I hope the dropping-in-class Mr Yeats can prove better handicapped.

Let's hope Jersey Wonder goes forward and makes it at least an even test given Mr Yeats is a horse that stays well.

MARINARA

5.35 Yarmouth - Freederm Apprentice Handicap

Wednesday's opener at Yarmouth is a competitive 14-runner apprentice Class 4 handicap. With Desert Falcon (1), Serious Look (6) and Ideal Guest (14) all declared, and apprentice-ridden, we should have a strongly-run race.

That scenario looks ideal for MARINARA, who at times can travel strongly and is a stout stayer over this trip. Versatile with regards tactics, and drawn in stall 9, 5lb claimer Kaiya Fraser (who has ridden 11 winners this year) should get the ideal tow into the race before hopefully coming through to win late.

The daughter of U S Navy Flag was a fair eyecatcher in a decent handicap at Sandown over a mile on seasonal debut back in May, although far too keen in a tactical race, but last time out, dropped in trip, was more professional, while doing all her best work late.

This sharper 7f compared to Newmarket's July Course isn't ideal, but hopefully the gallop brings her stamina to the fore, while also helping her jockey settle his mount. Any rain would be a welcome bonus, too.

LIGHTNING LEO

7.45 Vichy - Prix des Jouvenceaux et des Jouvencelles - Bernard Ferrand

One race Sky Sports Racing viewers must catch on Wednesday evening is the Listed two-year-old contest, the Prix des Jouvenceaux et des Jouvencelles - Bernard Ferrand. It's a bit of a mouthful, no doubt, but it must be of interest trainer Archie Watson is willingly to travel LIGHTNING LEO, despite the warm weather around Europe currently.

Sent off 17/2 in the Chesham Stakes on the back of a gritty Yarmouth maiden success, you got the feeling the son of Night Of Thunder ran his race before the gates opened, getting pretty warm and awash with sweat, seeing him finish a disappointing 14 of 16 runners.

Salt would've been rubbed into the wounds further given he beat the likes of Oddyssey (close-up dead-heated third) and Sayedaty Sadaty (tenth) at Yarmouth, but he just didn't fire on the day, the raucous Saturday Ascot crowd possibly getting the better of him mentally.

That below par run was only 25 days ago so it's possibly significant Watson is willing to get the juvenile out again relatively quickly, and travel his inmate in the warm weather. Either way, the nine-runner contest is one not to miss on Wednesday.