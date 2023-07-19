King George live on Sky Sports Racing: Desert Crown set to join star-studded Ascot line-up after pleasing workout

Desert Crown a 10/1 chance for King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Stakes; former Derby winner pleased connections with a workout on Wednesday; Luxembourg set to join Aidan O'Brien's Ascot team; watch the race live on Sky Sports Racing on Saturday, July 29
Wednesday 19 July 2023 12:49, UK
Desert Crown remains in contention for the King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Stakes, live on Sky Sports Racing, after producing a "pleasing" piece of work under Ryan Moore at Newmarket on Wednesday morning.
The Saeed Suhail-owned 2022 Derby winner was beaten narrowly by Hukum in the Brigadier Gerard at Sandown on his return to action in May following a year on the sidelines with an ankle injury.
Another minor setback prevented him from running in the Prince of Wales's Stakes at Royal Ascot and while subsequent scans proved negative, trainer Sir Michael Stoute suggested last week that he may not have enough time to line up in the all-aged showpiece at Ascot on Saturday week.
Watch the 2023 King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Ascot, live on Sky Sports Racing on July 29
However, confidence in the camp is growing that the son of Nathaniel will take on this season's English and Irish Derby winner Auguste Rodin, Epsom runner-up King Of Steel, last year's King George winner Pyledriver and his Sandown conqueror Hukum in the Qipco-sponsored 12-furlong highlight after all.
The owner's racing manager, Bruce Raymond, said: "He worked this morning and Ryan rode him. Michael was very pleased with him and I think there is a good chance he will go to Ascot.
"He worked nicely. It was a pleasing gallop. I can't say he is certain for the race, but everyone was very happy with him. There's a good chance he will go to Ascot."
Desert Crown is currently a 10/1 chance with Coral for the King George, with Auguste Rodin their 9/4 favourite.
Aidan O'Brien has enjoyed four King George victories since Galileo's famous success in 2001 and could send as many as five runners, headed by Auguste Rodin.
An exciting addition to the team heading to Berkshire is Luxembourg, who will aim to bounce back from defeat to Mostahdaf in the Prince Of Wales's Stakes at Royal Ascot.
Speaking to Sky Sports Racing, O'Brien said: "He was pestered and the American horse [Classic Causeway] just messed up Ryan's [Moore, jockey] clock. Ryan was very happy with the horse.
"He got taken on all the way and it gave us no chance. We think he's better than that.
"He's a hardy customer and we'll keep giving him plenty of work.
"He'll be very happy going a mile-and-a-half and we're thinking of going to the King George."