Today on Sky Sports Racing: Jonathan and Sam England team going for jumping four-timer

Southwell hosts some excellent jumping action on Tuesday, with Al Zaraqaan bidding to bring up the four-timer for Jonathan and Sam England; the evening fare comes from Wolverhampton, with both meetings live on Sky Sports Racing
Monday 24 July 2023 14:12, UK
Quality jumping action at Southwell is accompanied by some evening flat action at Wolverhampton on Tuesday, live on Sky Sports Racing.
The Vickers.Bet App Novices' Limited Handicap Chase (2:45) only features the four runners and provides Sam England's Al Zaraqaan with a great chance to land a fourth straight victory.
He only had a head to spare over Sir Tivo last time out, although that rival has since won and Al Zaraqaan has been raised 4lb last time out.
Of the others, there's a pair of chase debutants in Impulsive One and Valentino Dancer so the former will surely aim to put the experience to use.
Later on the card, both Our Scholar and Hiconic take in what is a trappy renewal of the Vickers.Bet App Handicap Hurdle (4:25).
Our Scholar gets a handy weight allowance on handicap debut and may well be the one to take advantage as a four-year-old.
The softer ground after recent rain is a slight issue for Alex Hales' Hiconic, whilst Fergal O'Brien's stable debutant Sacchoandvanzetti also needs respecting.
Over at Dunstall Park, the Download The At The Races App Handicap (8:00) is fairly trappy and Hello Me is probably the place to start for the Joseph Parr team.
The five-year-old mare is a five-time all-weather winner who is off a mark well under her career high, so definitely warrants respect.
Looking away from her, Archie Watson's Fifty Year Storm makes handicap debut and the daughter of Mehmas could well bid to make all from an inside draw.
Watch Southwell and Wolverhampton on Sky Sports Racing on Tuesday 25 July.