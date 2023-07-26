Today on Sky Sports Racing: Lingfield and Bath in focus on busy Wednesday featuring hat-trick-seeking Oh So Grand

Lingfield and Bath are the focus of the Sky Sports Racing cameras on another busy Wednesday afternoon, all live from 2.30pm.

2.55 Lingfield - Oh So Grand faces three in hat-trick bid

A small but quality field assemble for the opener at Lingfield, the Beavis Morgan Group Moorfields Handicap (2.55), led by the hat-trick-seeking three-year-old Oh So Grand.

Simon and Ed Crisford's filly has impressed in two novice victories from three starts to date and makes her handicap debut upped in trip under Harry Burns.

She'll have to shoulder a 6lb penalty for her most recent success at Wolverhampton and in-form rivals Overactive and Gallimimus are standing by to take advantage should she fluff her lines.

Party Island completes the field and needs to bounce back to form against younger rivals having gone winless since landing a similar prize over course and distance in July 2022.

5.10 Lingfield - In-form Miss Tai Tai and Starproof clash

James Fanshawe's bang in-form runner Miss Tai Tai and the William Muir and Chris Grassick-trained Starproof headline an eight-runner field for the Sky Sports Racing Sky 415 Fillies' Handicap (5.10).

The Fanshawe-trained filly seeks a hat-trick after two narrow victories on turf in May and June.

Though she's only been raised 1lb in the handicap due to the narrow winning margin, she looks to have a tougher task at hand here.

By contrast, Starproof ran out an impressive winner here last week and looks to strike while the irons are evidently hot.

5.55 Bath - Gearing's Point targets four-timer in finale

No less than three last-time-out winners headline a trappy renewal of the Download The Vickers.Bet App Handicap (5.55).

Sheena West's Gearing's Point arrives in the form of her life seeking a four-timer and could be tough to beat in such good heart under 5lb claimer Rose Dawes.

Adrian Wintle's Blue Hero and Stan Moore's Uther Pendragon look to add to their recent wins in an open event.

In the opener, the Hotel Indigo Bath Restricted Maiden Fillies' Stakes (2.30), William Haggas may have found Rose Bolt the perfect opportunity to get off the mark at the third attempt.

Wednesday racecards | Latest Sky Bet odds

Watch every race at Lingfield and Bath all live on Sky Sports Racing on Wednesday July 26.