Racing League manager's blog: Kevin Blake hoping marquee signings George Boughey and Richard Spencer lift Ireland

Marquee signings give Ireland strength in depth

I openly admit the first two Racing Leagues have been a struggle for my beloved Ireland, but we're back with a much stronger team and have every reason to attack this year's competition with newly-found optimism.

I've made some marquee signings to give us more strength in depth in the training ranks and am in no doubt that I've put together the best team of jockeys in the competition; a team that every other manager will be looking upon with some envy.

Heads were turned when it was revealed that Classic-winning Newmarket trainer George Boughey had been signed up for the green jerseys. While he may not speak with an Irish accent George assures me the surname O'Boughey is on his birth certificate!

Whether that's true or not, no one can deny he spends a lot of time across the Irish Sea at the yearling sales so while the residency rules remain so lenient I'm happy to claim such a prolific winner as one of our own.

Image: Ireland are boosted this year with the addition of top trainer George Boughey

I'm also delighted to welcome another young Newmarket handler Richard Spencer to the team. He's really engaged with the concept, while the two Davids - O'Meara and Loughnane - have pledged to step up the invaluable support they gave me last year.

In the weighing room, the presence of Ben Curtis in the colours of his home nation will give us a big psychological advantage. Ben, a former joint-champion apprentice in Ireland, is one of the hottest properties in the Racing League so I'm thrilled to have him.

Image: That's Just Dandy (green) battles to victory at Windsor for Team Ireland

It was also a coup to beat off some keen opposition for the services of apprentice starlet Billy Loughnane, whose father Mark trained in Ireland before relocating successfully to England and is also a key member of my trainers' squad. The 3lb claim I can exploit with Billy and my lightweight option Adam Farragher will be an ace up my sleeve.

Daniel Muscutt wears the South African flag with pride on his breeches but is happy to switch allegiance for the chance to ride good contenders, while Yorkshire's Jo Mason won't be feeling guilty about putting her 'home' team in its place when she also pulls on the green silks.

Racing League fans can also look forward to seeing two of Ireland's brightest young jockeys in action. Dylan Browne McMonagle, who rode me a couple of winners in last year's competition, will be joined by the excellent Gavin Ryan.

Curtis can score on Zola Power

I'll be paying my first visit to Yarmouth for the opening round on Thursday, live on Sky Sports Racing, and will go there with confidence having declared 12 runners for the 14 slots available to me. I'm determined my team won't finish last for a third year in a row, so a good start is vital.

As ever, competition between the respective team managers is intense. They're all nice people, with the exception of London and the South's Matt Chapman, of course! However, winning, not friendship, is my only focus in a competition where every point counts.

It's fantastic for the Racing League that Frankie Dettori has accepted the challenge of managing The East after being such a great sport in the saddle last year. However, being a player manager brings its own pressures and as great as he is as a jockey he does lack management experience.

Frankie has two chances to my one in the curtain raiser (5.30) but I'm happy enough to be represented by handicap debutant ZOLA POWER. His trainer Richard Hughes has a quality over quantity approach to the competition and was very keen to run this colt, who showed plenty of speed at Newbury last time. Ben Curtis links up with the former champion jockey for the very first time.

Ben must have a leading chance on O'Boughey's CROW'S NEST in the 6.00. The horse he finished just behind at Newmarket came out and won next time, so the form looks strong, but I'm also hopeful of a big run from Richard Spencer's BERNARDO O'REILLY who will benefit from Adam Farragher's 3lb allowance.

Image: Bernardo O'Reilly, ridden by jockey David Egan (left), on the way to winning at Doncaster

Ben and George combine again with SUN KING in the mile handicap (6.30) and if he can't take advantage of a falling mark then Amy Murphy's AWTAAD PRINCE could step up. Amy certainly knows the time of day - she has a good Irish pedigree too! - and reaches for the first-time combination of blinkers and tongue tie.

Ireland go with two good chances again in the 7.00 with Richard Hughes' ZERO CARBON out to supplement his recent All-Weather win. He got lost at Epsom last time but will benefit from returning to a more conventional track. WAITING ALL NIGHT went close at Newmarket and is looking a well-handicapped horse.

David O'Meara can afford to be selective as he has plenty of options including reliable sprinter NOMADIC EMPIRE in the 7.30. This gelding has been running well in defeat and is dangerously well handicapped but watch out for class dropper THUNDER MOOR - a relatively new horse to the Boughey stable who wasn't disgraced at Royal Ascot last month.

Ben Curtis, who rides Thunder Moor, will also partner Charles Byrne's duo KENDANCER (8.00) and OLD PORT (8.30). Charles, who is a new addition to the team, is the only Ireland-based trainer to have runners on the opening day and expects them both to show up well.

Old Port is joined by Dave Loughnane's DARK PINE in the finale, the £100,000 feature handicap over 10 furlongs. Dave intends to take a more selective approach to this year's competition and was keen to run this well-handicapped six-year-old - another to benefit from Adam Farragher's claim.

Kevin Blake was speaking to Sky Sports Racing's Simon Mapletoft.

