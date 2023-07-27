Today on Sky Sports Racing: Racing League returns alongside Worcester and Doncaster

It's a terrific Thursday on Sky Sports Racing with Yarmouth hosting the opening leg of the Racing League alongside Worcester and Doncaster.

8.30 Yarmouth - Leading jockey Osborne goes in hat-trick bid

Last year's leading jockey Saffie Osborne looks to have a strong chance in the concluding William Hill Keep Your Raceday Positive Racing League Race 7 Handicap (8:30) at Yarmouth.

Saffie again goes in the Wales & The West colours for father Jamie and rides Elzaam Blue, a horse who is chasing a hat-trick after victories at Dundalk and Doncaster.

Of the others, Sir Mark Prescott's Eagle's Way is chasing a five-timer and must be of note for The East whilst Scotland have a great chance with Like A Tiger for James Ferguson and Hayley Turner.

2.50 Worcester - Newland chasing another victory in hot handicap

The Persimmon Homes South Midlands Handicap Chase (2:50) sees Dr Richard Newland go for another success in a race he won last year with Game Socks.

This time he's represented by Tiger Orchid who won over course and distance last month, before being beaten by Chief Black Robe, who finished a good fourth in the Market Rasen Summer Plate last weekend.

Elsewhere, the Twiston-Davies team of Nigel and Sam run Bagheera Ginge who looks to suit the step up in trip after finishing a staying-on second at this venue last month.

Pottlerath couldn't complete a four-timer last time for Matt Sheppard but remains of some interest.

4.15 Doncaster - Shagpyle looks to make it two from three

One of the most lucrative races on the day comes on Town Moor with the Godolphin Development Series Fillies' Novice Stakes (4:15) offering £50,000 in total prize money and has attracted a classy field of eight.

The 84-rated Shagpyle - a half-sister to King George hero Pyledriver and a daughter of Frankel - looks to have an excellent chance to go two from three in her fledgling career.

David Simcock's Lunar Bird was disappointing on debut but shot to a shock success at Ripon back in April and will definitely need respecting.

John and Thady Gosden runners at Doncaster always need respecting so it's notable that Alrashaka lines up here alongside Roger Varian's Franberri.

Sky Bet odds I Today's race cards

Watch the Racing League at Yarmouth alongside Doncaster and Worcester on Sky Sports Racing on Thursday 27 July.