Five horses to follow in the Racing League on Thursday at Yarmouth from Sky Sports Racing's Kate Tracey

Sky Sports Racing's Kate Tracey is back with five horses to note in the opening leg of this year's Racing League from Yarmouth.

I'M SO DIZZY

5:30 - William Hill Extra Place Races Daily Racing League Race 1 Nursery

The East will be hoping for a strong start to their home fixture and that looks like a live possibility with I'm So Dizzy holding good claims for the win. This filly just has three career starts to her name and proved successful last time out in a Nottingham novice.

She is a daughter of Camelot so the easier surface may well have aided her but with conditions looking likely to have give in them at Yarmouth, she certainly won't be inconvenienced. She makes her handicap debut off what appears a fair mark of 77. This nursery is full of unknowns and certainly isn't the easiest opener to call but The East looks to have every chance of striking first.

NORTHERN SPIRIT

6:00 - William Hill Epic Value Racing League Race 2 Handicap

The strongest team plays on Week 1 look to be between The East and Team Yorkshire who are doubly represented in the second race. Last time out winner Northern Spirit may be Yorkshire's leading hope in the 6f Handicap. He handled soft conditions best of all last time out when winning at Nottingham in first-time cheekpieces.

That was a career-best performance from Brian Ellison's charge for which he must carry a 6lb penalty on this six-day turnaround. That sees him 1lb well-in however, he is without the jockey's 3lb claim from last time out. Despite this, it's good to see he's come out of the race well and he certainly won't mind ease in the ground.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Saffie Osborne says last year's Racing League victory was one of the highlights of her career. Watch the opening leg on Thursday, live on Sky Sports Racing

ALEXANDER JAMES

6:30 - William Hill Pick Your Places Racing League Race 3 Handicap

Team Yorkshire really are chucking the kitchen sink at night one and they look to have another strong chance with Alexander James in the 6:30. This seven-year-old gelding is also a last-time out winner with that success coming in a Seller at Beverley.

He returns to handicap company here and, for all he's not the force of old, he remains on a feasible handicap mark. He had shown a return to form on his penultimate outing when third off this mark of 78 at Haydock. Now that he's got his head back in front, he may have the confidence boost to go in again seeing as he remains 10lb below his penultimate winning mark.

FARHH TO SHY

7:00 - William Hill Enhanced Odds Every Day Racing League Race 4 Handicap

There will be plenty of home celebrations if dual-course winner, Farhh To Shy can get the job done for The East. This five-year-old mare caused a bit of a shock when winning at Ascot three starts ago at 20-1. However, she's held her form well in two subsequent outings proving it was no fluke.

Her stamina just about holds out over one mile so this drop back in distance to 7f looks a good ploy. She can also be marked up for her run last time out when returned to Ascot as she saw too much daylight and would have appreciated a stronger gallop which she'll likely get here.

STONE CIRCLE

7:30 - William Hill Epic Boost Racing League Race 5 Handicap

Week 1 appears to be a head-to-head battle between the home team and Yorkshire in many races however, last year's winners, Wales & The West will hope to get in on the action at some point. That may well come with Stone Circle in the 7:30 back at a course and distance he's already a dual winner at.

He's a very consistent type for a 5f sprinter and his last success came over this track and trip on his seasonal debut in April. The ground was officially soft then but that didn't count against him with his previous Yarmouth win on good to firm. His reappearance success came off the same mark he's running here of 74 which must put him in the picture.