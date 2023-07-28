Weekend Winners: Big price King George tips and Ascot best bets from Declan Rix, Sam Boswell and Kate Tracey

The Weekend Winners team are back with a look ahead to perhaps the race of the year – the King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Qipco Stakes at Ascot.

Host Kate Tracey is joined by regular guests Declan Rix and BetVictor's Sam Boswell to analyse Saturday's star-studded field, featuring double Derby hero Auguste Rodin.

Last year's winner Pyledriver returns, while any rain might increase the chances for Hukum to score for Owen Burrows.

At The Races expert Declan Rix…

"This really is an incredible race with hardy older horses in Pyledriver and Hukum and then the three-year-olds coming from the Derby.

"But, the girls were good to us last weekend so I'm going to continue that theme with Emily Upjohn.

"Her run in the Eclipse was incredible. She was beaten by a genuinely progressive top-class three-year-old colt [Paddington] who had a better run through.

"Going back to 12 furlongs should suit. The only concern might be the ground because we saw how devastating she was on good to firm at Epsom when she won the Coronation Cup.

"I look at the prices and at the head of the market, I think she's got just about the best form. When you factor in her sex allowance as well, she's definitely the horse to beat and a bigger price than Auguste Rodin and King Of Steel."

Declan's best bets NAP – My Prospero (3.15 – York) Next best bet – Fresh (3.00 – Ascot) Longshot – Luxembourg (3.40 – Ascot)

BetVictor's Sam Boswell…

"There is so much depth here and with four places available, I'm keen to take on Auguste Rodin because I wasn't too blown away by the Irish Derby performance, while King Of Steel could have a bit of an issues drawn in three.

"It's Westover for me at a double-figure price. I think this might be the sort of race he needs to be seen at his best.

"If you go back to that Epsom defeat, I was disappointed that day, but there's so much pace here to help him into the race.

"The form behind Equinox is very good and he's a nice price at 12/1. From a win perspective, he might be slightly vulnerable, but I'd be disappointed if he's not turning for home and involved in the finish."

Sam's best bets NAP - Ancient Wisdom (4.15 – Ascot) Next best bet - My Prospero (3.15 – York) Longshot - Westover (3.40 – Ascot)

Host Kate Tracey…

"The horse who is a price who I want to keep onside is dear old Pyledriver, winner of this race last year.

"He's overlooked time and time again but his three from three over this course and distance.

"Four of the last five King George winners have been aged five years or older so you can't discount the older horses.

"Also, prepping for this off the back of a win is an obvious positive after his Hardwicke success.

"He is quirky in the finish and can hang a bit but at 13/2 he has to be the value play."