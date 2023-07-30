Today on Sky Sports Racing: Remarquee and Rogue Millennium feature in Prix Rothschild at Deauville on Sunday

The Group One action just keeps coming on Sky Sports Racing with the attention this time on Deauville for the Prix Rothschild.

3.25 Deauville - Remarquee and Sound Of Heaven clash

British and Irish raiders dominate a field of nine in the Group One Prix Rothschild (3.25) as Remarquee aims to get back to winning ways after a big run in the Falmouth.

Ralph Beckett's filly has made swift progress this season after landing the Group Three Fred Darling at Newbury in April, finding only Tahiyra too good at Royal Ascot before leading the chasing pack behind Nashwa last time.

Jessica Harrington's Sounds Of Heaven has done little wrong in her career to date winning two of her four starts and will hope to reverse the form having finished a head behind Remarquee at Ascot in June.

Duke Of Cambridge hero Rogue Millennium is another to consider upped in class for Tom Clover, while John and Thady Gosden's Grande Dame needs to bounce back to form after finishing just under seven lengths behind Rogue Millennium at Royal Ascot.

The home team includes Carlos Laffon-Parias's Prix de Sandringham winner Kelina, while Andre Fabre runs both Life In Motion and Mqse De Sevigne.

Image: Ronan Whelan on board Sounds Of Heaven at York

2.50 Deauville - Elite Status and Reveiller star in Group Three

Sky Sports Racing ambassador Hollie Doyle heads to France on Sunday and could have a great chance in the Group Three Prix de Cabourg (2.50) on Archie Watson's Reveiller.

An impressive winner on debut at Salisbury, the son of Soldier's Call was last seen finishing seventh in the Norfolk Stakes at Royal Ascot.

Karl Burke's Elite Status looked a star when comfortably winning the National Stakes at Sandown but could only manage third when favourite for the Norfolk stakes last month and seeks a first Group success under Clifford Lee.

Alice Haynes fields Yarmouth debut winner Power Mode with Ryan Moore booked to ride, while the pick of the home team looks to be the unbeaten Havana Cigar for the powerful Jean-Claude Rouget yard.

Image: Elite Status and jockey Clifford Lee (centre) on their way to winning the Racehorse Lotto National Stakes

3.45 Uttoxeter - Four recent winners meet competitive contest

A quartet of recent winners clash in the feature at Uttoxeter, the Vulcan Refractories Handicap Hurdle (3.45).

Nigel Twiston-Davies' Jet Of Magic tops the weights having been successful over course and distance earlier this month but must defy a 5lb higher mark.

Ben Haslam's Aramax returned to winning ways at Cartmel in May and remains well-handicapped on old form.

Mark Walford's Willaston looks to hold strong claims having won his last two starts, including a valuable heat at Haydock, while Butler's Brief is another who scored over course and distance last time.

Watch every race from Deauville and Uttoxeter all live on Sky Sports Racing on Sunday, July 30.