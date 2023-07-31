Today on Sky Sports Racing: Newton Abbot, Ffos Las and Lingfield feature on busy Monday

It is a busy start to the new week on Sky Sports Racing with jumping at Newton Abbot and flat action from Lingfield and Ffos Las, all live from 2.10pm.

4.30 Newton Abbot - Trio of hat-trick seekers meet in feature

The Follow AtTheRaces On Twitter Handicap Hurdle (4.30) looks an absolute belter as four recent winners clash in the 10-runner field, three of whom are chasing a hat-trick.

Sean Bowen has opened up a commanding lead in the jumps jockeys' title race after operating at over 40 per cent in recent weeks, including scoring with Dicey Rielly at Worcester 11 days ago.

Peter Bowen's likeable mare has won four of her last six starts since April and shoulders a 5lb rise in the weights here.

Ben Pauling's One Touch has been put up 21lbs by the handicapper since winning at Uttoxeter just over a year ago but will need to be on his best form as he returns from a 342-day break.

Tommie Beau has been freshened up by Seamus Mullins after recording two victories in four days at Newton Abbot and Stratford earlier this summer, while Thirtyfourstitches and Eritage meet again after finishing in that order over this course and distance two weeks ago.

Lingfield 8.02 - Moore's Proud Fairy tops 10

If things go perfectly for Harry Davies at Lingfield, it could be Gary Moore's Proud Fairy who sees the young star ride out his apprentice claim with a 95th career winner.

Gary Moore's four-year-old tops a field of 10 for the Free Tips Daily On attheraces.com Fillies' Handicap (8.02) after producing a career-best performance to win over seven-and-a-half furlongs here five days ago.

The well-bred Bugle Beads - a Pivotal filly - was somewhat underwhelming on her first two starts for William Haggas but showed a bit more promise when fifth at Doncaster at the start of the month.

David O'Meara's Dance Angel picked up a Catterick maiden in June but rather flopped on handicap debut at Doncaster last time, so needs to produce more under Jason Watson.

Ffos Las 7.42 - Art De Vivre & Lady Boba look for first win

The Christian Holland / Keith Davies Maiden Fillies' Stakes (7.42) may only have attracted five runners but it could definitely provide a first victory for a real improver.

Art De Vivre is a full brother to Northumberland Plate runner-up Golden Rules and stepped forward on her second start for Charlie Fellowes when chasing home the highly-fancied Midnight Lion at Goodwood last month.

Ralph Beckett's Lady Boba built on a promising debut to be second behind Real Gain at Chelmsford earlier this month.

Camelot filly Caravanserai cost €80,000 as a yearling and is an interesting newcomer for David Menuisier, with Oisin Murphy booked to ride.

