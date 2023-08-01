Goodwood Cup: Quickthorn and Tom Marquand steal a march on their rivals to land Group One feature on opening day

Tom Marquand executed a perfect front-running ride aboard Quickthorn to win the Al Shaqab Goodwood Cup.

Trained by Hughie Morrison, Marquand had adopted very similar tactics last season in the Lonsdale Cup at York when beating the reopposing Coltrane by 14 lengths.

Quickthorn had failed to quite match that level of performance since, but did return to winning ways last time out back at York in a Listed race and the form was subsequently franked when the second, Israr, won a Group Two next time out.

Marquand stole a few lengths early and then once again on the brow of the hill, when the field might expect to start making ground, but the jockey ensured there was no let up in the pace.

At one stage he was around 20 lengths clear but Oisin Murphy on Coltrane, who was leading the pack, seemed content in where he was with half a mile to go.

The riders of Eldar Eldarov, Giavellotto, Emily Dickinson and Gold Cup winner Courage Mon Ami all suddenly realised Quickthorn was not stopping, but the victor had a decisive lead.

Quickthorn won by six lengths from Emily Dickinson, who prevailed in a photo for second with Coltrane, with Eldar Eldarov a further short head back in fourth.

Image: The Goodwood Cup field give chase to runaway winner Quickthorn

"He's just a galloper, he's fantastic to train," said Morrison. "Watching him every morning he just goes like he did to post, like a three-mile chaser, the other horses have to do about three strides to his one.

"We'll enjoy this a lot. Tom got the fractions fantastically right, as he did at York. Jason (Hart) got them exactly right when he rode him at York and I thank him for giving him such a fantastic ride last time.

"We all know how to ride him to his strengths, he's a galloper, pure and simple, and we're very lucky to have him."

Marquand said: "It was a fantastic performance and he's a fun horse to ride. He goes out wearing his heart on his sleeve, you know that everybody knows what you're going to do and they've got to try and stop you almost.

"That was a huge thrill. All credit to Hughie Morrison and the team at home for keeping him right, and Lord and Lady Blyth - it's fantastic. He's had some great days, but he deserved a Group One and it would have felt wrong if he had never got one."

Kinross regains Lennox title for flying Frankie

Image: Frankie Dettori performs his famous flying dismount celebration

Frankie Dettori opened his account at this year's Qatar Goodwood Festival as Kinross gained a second success in the World Pool Lennox Stakes.

It was a case of experience prevailing over youth as the six-year-old Kinross pulled clear with the three-year-old Isaac Shelby.

Having won the race in 2021 and finished second 12 months ago, seven furlongs with cut in the ground are the ideal conditions for Ralph Beckett's Kinross.

When the split came up the inside, Dettori took advantage as Audience weakened but Isaac Shelby still looked a danger.

Despite a 6lb pull at the weights, Isaac Shelby, runner-up in the French Guineas, could not quite do enough and the 10/11 favourite began to pull away at the line to win by a neck.

Haatem boosts City Of Troy's form with Vintage success

Image: Haatem and Sean Levey clear away from the field in the Vintage Stakes

Haatem held off the late lunge of Iberian to win the Nicholson Gin Vintage Stakes.

Second to 2000 Guineas favourite City Of Troy in the Superlative Stakes last time out, albeit beaten six and a half lengths, Haatem was finally enjoying his moment in the sun after several respectable efforts this season.

Sean Levey rode him with confidence and was never too far from the pace, but the same could not be said of Charlie Hills' Iberian, who was slowly away.

That left William Buick with no choice but to drop in at the rear and when push came to shove, that allowed Haatem (9/4 favourite) to get first run.

Haatem quickened up stylishly away from Witness Stand and Golden Mind, and while Aidan O'Brien's Mountain Bear briefly looked a threat, it was Iberian who threw down the last challenge. He could never quite get on terms, however, and went down by a length.

It was a first win in the race for Hannon, a Group Two his father won five times.

Ancient Rome lands Cup at 33/1

Image: Ancient Rome wins the Coral Chesterfield Cup Handicap at Goodwood

Ancient Rome shone on his first start for new connections when pouncing late to land the Coral Chesterfield Cup Handicap.

The Charlie Hills-trained War Front colt was previously trained by Andre Fabre for Coolmore, but changed hands earlier in the season and then moved yards after three more runs for Fabre.

Last seen coming home third in the Group Three Prix Messidor at Chantilly, the four-year-old was a 33/1 chance under Jamie Spencer and had most of the field to pass approaching the two-furlong pole.

Spencer is a jockey who thrives in such situations, however, and the pair picked off their rivals to lunge over the line and win by a length in the end.

Three in a row for Lord Riddiford

Image: Lord Riddiford records victory in the Coral Handicap for the third year in a row

Lord Riddiford's love affair with Goodwood continued as he powered his way to a third consecutive success in the opening five-furlong Coral Handicap.

The eight-year-old was drawn highest in stall 15 but coming up the stands' rail proved no hindrance to the 8/1 chance, who pulled clear in the final furlong to win by an emphatic three and a quarter lengths.

Lord Riddiford has now won four times in all at the Qatar Goodwood Festival for trainer John Quinn, but this was the first time that he had been steered to victory by Hong Kong-bound Andrea Atzeni.

Runner-up Existent (12/1) fared best in a bunched finish for the places, a neck in front of Alligator Alley (12/1) in third.

Dias scores with first runner in Britain

Image: Mansa Musa (right) scores at Goodwood under Rossa Ryan

Diego Dias' first runner in Britain was a winning one as Mansa Musa claimed a hard-fought triumph in the British EBF 40th Anniversary Maiden Stakes.

The former jockey, who hails from Brazil, has been heavily involved in the bloodstock industry for some time and only recently switched to training.

Based on the Curragh, Dias has held his licence for four months but had a good deal of well-placed confidence in his runner, who started at 20/1 under Rossa Ryan, standing in for sidelined Hong Kong ace Vincent Ho.

Array, the 4/6 favourite, battled Mansa Musa all the way to the line but it was the latter who prevailed by a short head.