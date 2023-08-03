Today on Sky Sports Racing: Newcastle hosts eight-race card on Thursday evening with Martini Nights featuring

Newcastle plays host to a hugely competitive eight-race card on Thursday evening, all live on Sky Sports Racing from 4.56pm.

6.40 Newcastle - 12 fillies clash in strong handicap

A twelve-runner field assemble for a strong renewal of the Free Tips Daily On attheraces.com Fillies' Handicap (6.40) at Gosforth Park where several look to hold claims.

James Horton sends Martini Nights out on handicap debut after finishing third on her final start last season when well-fancied at Wolverhampton. She tops the weights from the opening mark of 72 but has the experienced hands of PJ McDonald on the reins.

Thawg represents Marco Botti and arrives after landing a Brighton maiden on her last start, while Archie Watson's Abbey's Dream is an ultra-consistent filly, having finished in the first three on seven of her nine starts.

5.32 Newcastle - Tafsir seeks hat-trick for Goldie team

Tafsir headlines a field of 10 in the Download The At The Races App Fillies' Handicap (5.32) over an extended mile-and-a-half.

Jim Goldie' s four-year-old got off the mark at the 16th time of asking when winning at Musselburgh last month and followed up at Hamilton 13 days ago.

Tim Easterby's Can Can Girl is a dual course and distance winner and has run well in two starts for this stable so far.

Hugo Palmer's bottom weight Eloped is another to consider, having finished an excellent second in a Carlisle maiden in June and steps up in distance on this handicap debut under Jamie Spencer.

7.15 Newcastle - Beechwood Star and I'm Spartacus clash

Two strong fields have gathered for each division of the At The Races App Expert Tips Irish Stallion Farms EBF Restricted Novice Stakes.

At 7.15pm, Richard Fahey's Beechwood Star could be popular after being beaten only a head at Ayr last month when sent off 5/4 favourite.

I'm Spartacus did not show much on debut but improved when runner-up at Beverley on heavy ground last time and could be better still up to six furlongs.

In division two at 7.45pm, Showcasing colt Al Waasl should be in the mix on second start for James Ferguson after a promising debut at Newbury last month.

Watch every race from Newcastle all live on Sky Sports Racing on Thursday, August 3