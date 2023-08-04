Today on Sky Sports Racing: Bangor-On-Dee, Bath and Wolverhampton in focus this Friday plus Saratoga Oaks

There are three domestic cards to get stuck into this Friday on Sky Sports Racing, plus Graded action from Saratoga, featuring Oisin Murphy.

3.55 Bangor - Hat-trick seeker Honey I'm Good faces Brief Times

Title-chasing Harry Cobden has been operating at an impressive 28 per cent over the past fortnight and has two chances of success at Bangor-On-Dee, beginning with top weight Brief Times in the feature Genesis Wealth Management Handicap Chase (3.55). Neil Mulholland's seven-year-old arrives in grand form having scored at Southwell last month under Cobden.

Mr Mafia showed he still has plenty of energy at the grand age of 14 by landing a similar contest at Newton Abbot on his last start and seeks a fifteenth career success for Martin Keighley.

Honey I'm Good is likely to be fancied as she seeks a hat-trick having won at Newton Abbot on her last two starts and bids to make it four out of four over the larger obstacles.

Punches Cross is one to watch in the AceOdds Bonus Codes Conditional Jockeys' Handicap Hurdle (2.10) as 18-year-old Benjamin Macey gets his first career ride for trainer Jonjo O'Neill in the famous colour of JP McManus.

4.20 Wolverhampton - Three last-time winners meet in competitive handicap

Several in-form rivals clash among a field of 12 for the Martin Perrins Memorial Handicap (4.20) at Dunstall Park.

Scott Dixon's Mudlahhim landed a handicap over this course and distance on his last start and will be fancied to follow up from stall three under Dale Swift.

Mostallim is another who brings course and distance form to the table and bounced back to form to score by four-and-a-half lengths at Chelmsford on his last start.

Voltaic narrowly prevailed at Salisbury last month but will need to improve on this drop in trip switched back to the all-weather surface.

7.05 Bath - Expensive buys Elegancia and Beau Nash feature

There are some expensive purchases on show in the Supporting Great Britain's Tap Dance Team Novice Stakes (7.05) at Bath.

Harry and Roger Charlton's Elegancia cost connections 285,000 guineas as a yearling but has yet to get her head in front in four starts so far. She is top rated with a mark of 87 having placed at Nottingham on her most recent start.

Beau Nash once went under the hammer for 210,000 guineas all the way back in October 2019 but switched hands for just £1,500 this year after running just once as a juvenile. Now with Mitchell Hunt, the five-year-old would be create a remarkable story if he can score after over 1000 days off the track.

Esmeray has only had the one start for Ralph Beckett, showing signs of greenness when third at Newbury and returns just 22 days later under Laura Pearson.

Watch Oisin Murphy in action at Saratoga! Saratoga Oaks (9.34pm) - Aspen Grove National Museum of Racing Hall Of Fame Stakes (10.08pm) - Ocean Vision

Friday racecards | Latest Sky Bet odds

Watch every race from Bangor-On-Dee, Wolverhampton and Bath, plus the Saratoga Oaks, all live on Sky Sports Racing on Friday, August 4.