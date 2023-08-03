Prix Maurice de Gheest live on Sky Sports Racing: Little Big Bear supplemented for Deauville Group One on Sunday

Little Big Bear has been supplemented for Sunday's Group One Prix Maurice de Gheest at Deauville, live on Sky Sports Racing as he attempts to bounce back from July Cup disappointment.

Last season's European champion two-year-old finished last of eight at Newmarket last month, tailed off 22 lengths behind the winner, having encountered some mid-race interference.

Aidan O'Brien is keeping faith with his star over sprinting distance - six-and-a-half furlongs here - after Little Big Bear's victory in the Sandy Lane at Haydock was followed by a narrow defeat to subsequent July Cup winner Shaquille in the Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot.

Litte Big Bear's addition leaves 13 in the field at the latest stage, with British contenders making up a strong portion of the entries.

The Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes hero Khaadem remains in the mix alongside fellow Charlie Hills runner Garrus.

Image: Jamie Spencer and Khaadem win at Royal Ascot and spring an 80/1 shock

Sapphire Stakes winner Art Power is also left in by Tim Easterby, while Wokingham hero Saint Lawrence features and Karl Burke has left two in - Spycatcher and Cold Case.

The home team is represented by Fort Payne and King Gold (Nicolas Caullery) and Andre Fabre's Egot.

Brad The Brief (Hugo Palmer), Rohaan (David Evans) and Sandrine (Andrew Balding) complete the field.