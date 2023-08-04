Hollie Doyle blog: Six Saturday rides at Newmarket including Sweet Memories and Intinso for the Gosden team

It is a busy Saturday for Hollie Doyle with six rides at Newmarket and the Sky Sports Racing ambassador also reveals her fancy for the Stewards' Cup at Goodwood.

Sweet on Memories in Listed feature

It's great to be riding for John and Thady Gosden in a Listed race and SWEET MEMORIES looks to have a good chance of at least achieving valuable black type in the British EBF 40th Anniversary Chalice Stakes (2.40) at Newmarket on Saturday.

Lordship Stud's beautifully bred daughter of Seas The Stars lacks experience compared to some of her rivals but the Gosdens clearly feel she can acquit herself well at this level.

A half-sister to Group One winner Cursory Glance, Sweet Memories re-appeared at Newbury two weeks ago to win a 10-furlong fillies' novice for Frankie Dettori, giving the distinct impression she will really enjoy this step up in trip.

Image: Sweet Memories ridden by jockey Frankie Dettori (right) coming home to win the Darley Fillies' Novice Stakes at Newbury

I team up with the Gosdens again in the Turners Handicap (3.15) on my boss Imad Alsagar's INTINSO, who also steps up to a-mile-and-a-half following a qualifying run on the All-Weather at Chelmsford City.

A lightly raced son of Sussex Stakes hero Paddington's sire Siyouni, he's a colt we've always liked and will hopefully begin to come into his own over this kind of trip.

Express looks open to improvement

MAHARAJAS EXPRESS is shaping as though he's ready to go well after looking in need of his first turf run of the year at York last week.

I put Richard Spencer's gelding through his paces on the Watered Gallop on the Rowley Mile recently and he gave me a good feel ahead of the Ian Angry Anderson 50th Birthday Celebration Handicap (4.25).

Gelded in the spring, it's still early days for him from a handicapping perspective so getting weight from all his rivals makes him an interesting contender.

Robert Cowell's veteran HAN SOLO BERGER also gave a strong indication he's ready to win again when he was denied right on the line over course and distance last time.

A winner for me at Yarmouth last summer off a higher rating, he returns to the July Course in the Turners Of Soham Handicap (5.00) and can defy a 2lb higher mark.

Image: Hans Solo Berger and George Wood win the Each Way Extra At bet365 Handicap Stakes at Newmarket

Ideal starting point for Stoute filly

It's always nice to ride for Sir Michael Stoute who has booked me for Cheveley Park Stud's newcomer WORD PLAY​​ in the Turners British EBF Fillies' Novice Stakes (3.50)​.

I don't know much about this daughter of Saxon Warrior, other than she's out of a seven-furlong two-year-old winner, but this looks an ideal starting point for her so close to home.

Earlier, Archie Watson's Middleham Park Racing filly DEFYING ORDERS​​ steps up in class to contest the British EBF Fillies' Nursery Handicap (2.05)​. She got off the mark in good style on fast ground at Lingfield Park last month and can hopefully hold her own in this better company.

Archie out to go one better in Stewards' Cup

I'll be cheering on Archie Watson's ALBASHEER​ in the big sprint of the day on Saturday, the Qatar Stewards' Cup (3.35)​ at Goodwood.

The pace will be fast and furious in this six-furlong dash, which will really suit him, and he's looking like a very well handicapped horse off his reduced mark of 97.

Archie had a near miss in this last year when I finished second on Tabdeed so I'd love to see him go one better with a horse who appears to tick all the right boxes.

Hollie Doyle was speaking to Sky Sports Racing's Simon Mapletoft.