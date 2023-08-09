Prix Jacques le Marois live on Sky Sports Racing: Big Rock ready to roll for Deauville Group One test

Big Rock will bid for Group One glory in the Prix Jacques le Marois at Deauville on Sunday, live on Sky Sports Racing.

The Christopher Head-trained Rock Of Gibraltar colt has had a superb season so far, starting off with a wide-margin handicap success before progressing up the levels in a three-race winning streak.

The first leg of the hat-trick was the Listed Prix Maurice Caillault, which he won by four and a half lengths, after which he took in the Group Three Prix la Force and was a comfortable winner again.

At the same level he landed the Prix de Guiche by an unchallenged three lengths and the following month he stepped up to an extended 10 furlongs for the Prix du Jockey Club at Chantilly, running a huge race from the front before Arc favourite Ace Impact ran him down.

Another big-race tilt now awaits for the three-year-old, back to a mile against the likes of Kevin Ryan's Queen Anne winner Triple Time.

Image: Triple Time (right) holds off Inspiral to win the Queen Anne Stakes at Royal Ascot

"He's going to run on Sunday at Deauville, everything is all right with him," said Head. "He is in good form and we are pretty optimistic about his run in the Jacques le Marois.

"He has been working well and we are looking forward to having another Group One run with him.

"He takes his racing very well and is a very nice horse."

Defending champion Inspiral features among the 12 entries as John and Thady Gosden's filly looks to bounce back from a disappointing effort in the Sussex Stakes last time.

Ryan also has Hi Royal entered, while David Simcock's Light Infantry completes the potential British raiders.