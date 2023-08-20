Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe: Westover heading straight to ParisLongchamp for second shot at glory before Breeders' Cup plan

Westover is poised to head straight to ParisLongchamp where he will get a second crack at the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe.

Last year's Irish Derby hero went to the French capital with a point to prove 12 months ago following a lacklustre display as beaten favourite in the King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Stakes and performed with credit to finish sixth in unsuitably testing ground.

However, this time around the Ralph Beckett-trained colt will cross the Channel at the peak of his powers following an agonising head second to Hukum in the Ascot showpiece, and hopes are high that the thriving son of Frankel - who is a best price of 12/1 for Arc glory - can build on last year's finishing position.

Westover is currently enjoying a break at his trainer's Kimpton Down base with connections keen to follow last year's route to the Bois de Boulogne, with a trip to Santa Anita also on the cards following his tilt at Europe's richest middle-distance prize on October 1.

"He came out of the King George great and he's having a little break now at Ralph's," said Barry Mahon, European racing manager for owners Juddmonte. "He's had two quick runs, so we're freshening him up and we'll aim for the Arc and hopefully it's not heavy ground and we'll be able to turn up there.

"Ralph was thinking of doing what he did last year and taking him straight there on the back of his King George run.

"He's been on the go early this year having been to Dubai and then recently had two quick runs, so I think he's thinking he'll freshen him up and go to the Arc then on to the Breeders' Cup."

Although a Classic winner at three, Westover has taken his form to the next level this term, chasing home the all-conquering Japanese superstar Equinox in Dubai on his reappearance before three more high-class performances closer to home.

He registered his second Group One when landing the Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud in a record time before going down bravely in defeat at Ascot, and Mahon revealed the Westover team were always optimistic he would improve with age.

He added: "He always threatened to be and he was such a big frame of a horse last year that we always felt he was going to be better this year when he strengthened and he's run a career best his last run and at least run up to his best the time before.

"I think he's definitely a better horse and we'll go to the Arc with a live chance if the ground's not too soft."