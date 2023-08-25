Today on Sky Sports Racing: Sir Mark Prescott out for more Ffos Las success on Friday

We are off to Wales for our Friday action and it would be no shock if Sir Mark Prescott bags a winner or two, live on Sky Sports Racing.

4.30 Ffos Las - Blindedbythelights to deliver for Prescott?

The feature Plumbase Handicap (4:30) will take a bit of solving, although surely Blindedbythelights is the place to start and he could provide Sir Mark Prescott with an early weekend success.

The three-year-old has won two of his three handicap starts and could go close despite being nudged up 7lb in the weights last time out.

Of the others, the Peter Bowen-trained Supposedtobe looks to follow up under Sean Bowen, while Andrew Balding's Havanazam makes his belated three-year-old reappearance having undergone a gelding operation.

He got off the mark at Wolverhampton at the third attempt in October and returns from 317 days off - David Probert takes the ride.

2.15 Ffos Las - 350,000 guineas buy set to improve for Balding team

The Alpha Heating Innovation / EBF Novice Stakes (2:15) includes plenty of expensive runners with 10 going to post in this high-quality clash.

Break The Bank was a 350,000 guineas buy as a yearling, so Balding and the King Power team will be hoping for more than an average run in fifth on debut at Newbury.

Ralph Beckett won this race this year and sends Going The Distance on this occasion, having finished third at Ffos Las last time out.

Of the others, Savvy Warrior was fourth on debut and Billy Loughnane rides, while I Love Paris could go well for Ed Walker and Connor Planas.

3.20 Ffos Las - Pearson and Loughnane contest tricky maiden

A little later on the card, the Heatforce Restricted Maiden Stakes (3:20) is another tough heat with seven going to post.

Golden Delite is probably the place to start having shown significant improvement with a good second at Newmarket 63 days ago - he has moved to the Mick Appleby yard and Billy Loughnane takes the ride.

Esmeray heads up the likely rivals for Beckett and Laura Pearson - the three-year-old filly was a neck second at Bath last time out and could win with further improvement.

Watch every race from Ffos Las, live on Sky Sports Racing on Friday August 25.