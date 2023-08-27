Today on Sky Sports Racing: William Buick among stars on show at Yarmouth

It’s a high-quality Sunday on Sky Sports Racing with the likes of William Buick in action at Yarmouth alongside plenty of French Group action.

4.20 Yarmouth - Godolphin duo in feature handicap

The Download The Bresbet App Handicap (4:20) looks a cracking feature on paper, with 11 runners going to post over the 10-furlong trip.

Godolphin run two in the race, with Royal Symbol getting the services of champion jockey William Buick for trainer Charlie Appleby.

This is just his second run in a handicap so you'd expect improvement, while Big Team for Saeed bin Suroor is returning from a break of over 500 days.

Plenty of the others come in with good form, but it's John & Thady Gosden's Frankel colt Jeff Koons who catches the eye making his handicap debut off a mark of 87 under Robert Havlin.

3.45 Yarmouth - Chapple-Hyam chasing hat-trick

The previous race is also very interesting, with Peter Chapple-Hyam's Abravaggio going for three-in-a-row in the Stream Racing At bresbet.com Handicap (3:45).

The three-year-old has been thriving on late and ought to take a bit of beating with John Egan in the saddle.

Anglo Saxson absolutely loves this course with four of his five career victories coming here so Patrick Owens' charge will be popular - Benoit de la Sayette takes the ride which is also worth noting.

2.50 Deauville - The Revenant back in Group Three action

The Group Three Barriere Prix Quincey (2:50) sees the return of old favourite The Revenant, a winner of the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes at Ascot on Champions Day.

The 13-time winner returns having had a break since May, and this could well be a run in preparation for another crack at Ascot in October.

Two British runners also line up, with Poker Face and Raadobarg heading the dangers for Simon & Ed Crisford and George Boughey, respectively.

The former looked to possibly have the better chance, having won the Listed Pomfret Stakes at Pontefract - Christophe Soumillon takes the ride.

