Sky Bet City of York Stakes: Frankie Dettori lands winner with Kinross on final rides at York

Dettori delivered on Kinross (9/4f) in what could be his final day of riding at the Yorkshire venue; Kinross looks set to run on Champions Day in the British Champions Sprint, live on Sky Sports Racing

Saturday 26 August 2023 15:54, UK

Frankie Dettori salutes the crowd after victory on Kinross at York
Image: Frankie Dettori salutes the crowd after victory on Kinross at York

Frankie Dettori saluted the packed grandstands on what could be his final day riding at York as Kinross comfortably defended his crown in the Sky Bet City of York Stakes.

The six-year-old was out to complete a quick-fire big-race double for trainer Ralph Beckett and owner Marc Chan following Angel Bleu's Celebration Mile success at Goodwood less than half an hour earlier and his supporters will have had few concerns.

Kinross was the 9-4 favourite to secure his 10th career victory and having travelled well in midfield for much of the seven-furlong contest, he picked up so well once popped the question by Dettori that the popular Italian was able to raise his fist in delight for the final few strides.

Audience was beaten three-quarters of a length into second, with Sandrine close up in third.

Paddy Power cut the winner to 3-1 from 4-1 to secure back-to-back wins in the Qipco British Champions Sprint at Ascot. He is 7-2 from 5-1 for the Sprint Cup at Haydock and 8-1 from 10-1 for the Breeders' Cup Mile.

"On my last day, boom, have that! It's great, what a horse," said Dettori. "He is my favourite horse, I had Stradivarius last year, Enable the year before. I love him, he's a great horse.

Frankie Dettori with a flying dismount after victory on Kinross at York
Image: Dettori with a flying dismount after victory on Kinross at York

"I've got a pretty nice route - take him to Ascot, France, Hong Kong and be off, be gone. I thought this could be my last one so let me enjoy it. I rode right to the end, waved to everyone, bye!"

Beckett said: "He's an extraordinary horse and he won't have another like him. He's a proven Group One horse and I very much hope we can go for the Breeders' Cup again and the Prix de la Foret in between.

"He had a sore foot going into Goodwood and had a shoe off after a week. He's done this off one piece of work and has an amazing constitution.

"What a horse he is. To have done what he keeps doing is extraordinary, but he's happiest on a racecourse - that's the bottom line.

"If he's taking it we'll keep going, what's the point in hanging around? He's a gelding and what else are we going to do with him? He could go everywhere."

