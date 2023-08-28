St Leger preview: Continuous and Gregory dominate Doncaster Classic picture after a dramatic week at York

With the St Leger under three weeks away, we take a look at how the picture looks ahead of the Doncaster Classic, with every race at the meeting live on Sky Sports Racing.

Main contenders

Continuous (11/4) - Aidan O'Brien

An excellent ride from Ryan Moore at York last week helped Continuous land the Great Voltigeur Stakes and in doing so, shot to the top of the Leger ante-post market for the Ballydoyle team.

Aidan O'Brien's three-year-old has looked a work in progress this year, placing in the Dante and at Royal Ascot, either side of a disappointing eighth in the French Derby.

However, he looked to improve for the stamina test at York last week, coming off a hot pace and taking the scalp of Gregory, winning easily under a patient Moore ride.

It was certainly a career best from the Heart's Cry colt, although you would wonder if the race panned out perfectly and he might have just been flattered by the result - could be a vulnerable favourite.

Image: Continuous gallops away to win the Great Voltigeur at York

Gregory (11/4) - John & Thady Gosden

If everything went right for Continuous, it certainly all went wrong for Gregory in the aforementioned Great Voltigeur last week.

Having started sluggishly, Frankie Dettori was keen to get the Royal Ascot winner - with stamina no issue - up towards the head of the field and rushed up on the outside to do so.

He did get his way up front but with a contested lead, looked to use up too much energy to do so and could not hold off Continuous as well as Castle Way.

He was favourite for the Leger going into the race, and as a result has been nudged further out in the betting, but no doubt the stiffer stamina test as well as a less aggressive ride in the saddle could be perfect for this Golden Horn colt.

Image: Gregory fights off the challenge of Saint George to win the Queen's Vase

Desert Hero (5/1) - William Haggas

It was a historic victory at Royal Ascot for Desert Hero, providing The King and The Queen with a first Royal success in the King George V Stakes.

He followed that up with success in the Group Three Gordon Stakes at Goodwood and in doing so earned his shot at September's Classic.

Carrying the famous purple and red silks comes with added attention as Desert Hero will bid to be first royal winner of a Classic since Dunfermline in 1977.

He sidestepped a potential meeting with Continuous and Gregory at York so will arrive on Town Moor a fresh horse.

Image: Desert Hero (left) wins the Gordon Stakes at Goodwood in the Royal colours

Arrest (7/1) - John & Thady Gosden

The Gosden team are likely to be well represented in the St Leger with Arrest set to join stablemate Gregory in the line-up and potentially give Dettori a selection headache.

The Frankel colt started his season with a standout display to win the Chester Vase on his favoured softer ground conditions before disappointing back in 10th when sent off favourite for the Derby.

The King Edward VII Stakes at Royal Ascot also did not go to plan, but he stormed back to form by winning the Group Three Geoffrey Freer at Newbury on August 19.

Connections are now hoping for plenty of rain to fall between now and September 16.

Image: Frankie Dettori gives the Chester crowd a flying dismount after victory on Arrest

Chesspiece (10/1) - Simon & Ed Crisford

Nathaniel colt Chesspiece has always looked like being a strong stayer and had the Crisford team dreaming of St Leger glory after winning the Listed Glasgow Stakes at Hamilton in July.

Before that he had chased home Gregory in the Queen's Vase and has since gone down to a narrow defeat by Desert Hero at Goodwood, so has a bit to find on those at the top of the market.

However, the noises from the gallops at Newmarket have been positive and he is another who will benefit from some cut in the ground.

Lively outsiders

Savethelastdance (12/1) - Aidan O'Brien

The Irish Oaks winner may have been beaten in the Yorkshire Oaks but Aidan O'Brien came away from York with his eyes fixed on a potential shot at either the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe or the St Leger.

Much, it seems, will depend on where the team can find her favoured soft ground.

Image: Savethelastdances battles to Irish Oaks victory

Valiant King (20/1) - Joseph O'Brien

The Qatar Racing-owned colt only has won victory to his name - coming in a maiden at Navan in May - but has followed that with two great efforts in behind Desert Hero at Royal Ascot and Vauban in the Ballyroan at Naas.

He also holds entries at home in the Paddy Power Stakes at Leopardstown (September 9) and Irish St Leger (September 10).

Adelaide River (33/1) - Aidan O'Brien

Another with just one win to his name and multiple Autumn entries. Adelaide River was well held by Arrest at Chester in May but has since gone much closer behind Auguste Rodin in the Irish Derby and Feed The Flame in the Grand Prix de Paris.

Should O'Brien decide that Doncaster is the pick of his possible targets, 33/1 could be a big price.

Key form lines

Image: David Egan and Roger Varian lift the Cazoo St Leger trophy at Doncaster

Three of the last six winners of the St Leger have used the Grand Prix de Paris as their warm-up, including last year's hero Eldar Eldarov who bounced back from defeat at ParisLongchamp to win the Classic.

Logician (2019) was the last Great Voltigeur winner to go on to Doncaster success, and while Gregory was beaten at York, the Gosden team look set to follow that familiar route.

Three of the last six winners have also arrived after a break of more than 50 days suggesting fresh legs could play a major factor.

Key quotes

Image: Aidan O'Brien could have a strong team for the Classic at Doncaster

Aidan O'Brien (Trainer - Continuous)

"I asked Ryan and he said he doesn't need a mile and six, but you wouldn't rule him out."

John Gosden (Trainer - Gregory)

"It was too long a gap to go from Royal Ascot to the St Leger, and he ran the perfect trial [in the Great Voltigeur]."

William Haggas (Trainer - Desert Hero)

"Desert Hero is absolutely fine. I'm very happy with him. We toyed with the idea of York for the Voltigeur, but in the end we just felt what was the point."

Barry Mahon (Stud director for Juddmonte - Arrest)

"He's obviously won his trial well and we know he likes a bit of ease in the ground. I think as long as there's that ease in the ground, the owners have said they'd like to go the Leger route, so that's the way we'll go."

Ed Crisford (Trainer - Chesspiece)

"We'll see how the ground is and slowly creep towards the St Leger. I see him as a good Leger type, and a nice galloping track at Doncaster will really suit him."