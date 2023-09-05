Shortest-priced loser in British history as 1/25 shot beaten at Ripon by Karl Burke's Karmology

William Haggas' Doom became the shortest-priced loser since 1948 when beaten at 1/25 by Karmology in a two-runner race at Ripon.

Doom looked to have been found a great opening in the William Hill Ripon Champion Bonus 2023 Maiden Fillies' Stakes, her fifth career outing after a juvenile season that saw her finish second to subsequent Oaks winner Soul Sister last autumn.

She had scared off all bar Karl Burke's unraced Golden Horn filly Karmology, who was ridden by Pierre-Louis Jamin.

At the furlong marker of the one-mile affair victory seemed to be assured for Tom Marquand and Doom, but Karmology began to gain on her outside and streaked past her with half a furlong to run to cross the line a length ahead.

Doom now joins Royal Forest as the shortest-priced loser in British history, the latter being sent off at the same odds of 1-25 for Clarence House Stakes at Ascot in September 1948.

Burke told Sky Sports Racing: "She's a nice filly but she's a work in progress, very much one for next year over a longer trip.

"I really only entered her for the race because it was on our doorstep and there wasn't many entries.

"I said to the owners there were no races over a mile and a quarter for her until the end of the month so we may as well run for the education.

"I think all the Newmarket trainers, apart from William, must have had a late night and never followed the (declaration) tracking so it worked out really well."

Other prohibitively priced losers in recent years include Tree Of Liberty, beaten at 1-20 in a novice chase at Ludlow in 2018 and Broadspear, who was second at 1-16 at Chepstow last year.