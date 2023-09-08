National Stakes: Aidan O'Brien doesn't rule out running both City Of Troy and Henry Longfellow at The Curragh

Aidan O'Brien has not ruled out the possibility of running both City Of Troy and Henry Longfellow in Sunday's Goffs Vincent O'Brien National Stakes at the Curragh.

Both colts are unbeaten and feature prominently in the betting for next year's Classics.

O'Brien had suggested Henry Longfellow would wait for the Dewhurst Stakes at Newmarket after he won the Futurity Stakes three weeks ago, but his name was a surprise inclusion when declarations came through on Friday morning.

"It's possible they could both run. Both are in good form," said O'Brien.

"Obviously, City Of Troy would prefer the ground to be quick whereas Henry Longfellow handles an ease but they are both in good form.

"Both of them have had two runs each. It's a good while since City Of Troy ran but he's been in good form at home, so I'm looking forward to seeing how he gets on.

"Obviously, Henry Longfellow only ran a couple of weeks ago but he's been well also.

"It has been a while since City Of Troy ran, so he is ready for a comeback run if we're going to run him again after this but he looked a bit unusual at Newmarket."

Highfield Princess heads for Flying Five defence

Highfield Princess is the headline act in the Al Basti Equiworld, Dubai Flying Five Stakes as John Quinn's sprinting star faces nine rivals when defending her crown.

Image: Jason Hart salutes the crowd at Goodwood after Highfield Princess' victory

The six-year-old brought up a Group One hat-trick when a convincing winner of the race 12 months ago and although victories have been less common this term, she has continued to feature at the business end of all the major sprinting events.

She will go toe-to-toe once again with Royal Ascot conqueror Bradsell, with Archie Watson's charge having three-quarters of a length to find from the duo's most recent meeting in the Nunthorpe, while others of note include track specialist Art Power (Tim Easterby) and French raider Bouttemont (Yann Barberot).