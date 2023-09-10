Today on Sky Sports Racing: Blue Rose Cen and Feed The Flame among Arc Trials Day stars!

French superstars Blue Rose Cen and Feed The Flame are among the exciting runners on a cracking Arc Trials Day card at ParisLongchamp, live on Sky Sports Racing.

2.50 ParisLongchamp - Warm Heart & Blue Rose Cen clash in Group 1 cracker

The Group One Qatar Prix Vermeille (2:50) looks right up to scratch, with two outstanding fillies going head to head at ParisLongchamp.

The Christopher Head-trained Blue Rose Cen won both the French 1000 Guineas and French Oaks and now bids for the French Fillies' Triple Crown here, although was beaten in the Nassau Stakes when running into trouble - Aurelien Lemaitre keeps the ride.

Aidan O'Brien has surprisingly never won this race although he has a live chance with Warm Heart - she won the Yorkshire Oaks last time and James Doyle takes the ride.

Of the others, Joseph O'Brien's Above The Curve catches the eye having finished ahead of Blue Rose Cen at Goodwood last time with Christophe Soumillon taking the ride.

Image: Blue Rose Cen crosses the line well clear of her rivals in the Prix de Diane

3.25 ParisLongchamp - Feed The Flame set to continue red-hot form

Feed The Flame's Arc credentials will be put to the test as he bids to record another victory in the Group Two Qatar Prix Niel (3:25).

The three-year-old colt could only finish fourth in the French Derby but returned with an effortless success in the Grand Prix de Paris and returns with Christophe Soumillon in the saddle.

Aidan O'Brien and James Doyle combine again with Greenland who was behind Arc favourite Ace Impact last time, whilst French 2000 Guineas winner Marhaba Ya Sanafi would have an excellent chance if staying the distance.

1.33 ParisLongchamp - Iresine bids for back-to-back success

The Qatar Prix Foy (1:33) provides a chance for the older horses to bag a spot in next month's Arc, and that's exactly what 2022 winner Iresine will be attempting to do this afternoon.

The six-year-old faces just four rivals as he bids to follow up under Marie Velon, having beaten Simca Mille in the Prix Ganay when last seen in April and bids for a third top-level success.

Prix de l'Opera winner Place Du Carrousel finished behind Iresine in April but bounced back to form to land the Prix Gontaut-Biron Hong Kong Jockey Club at Deauville in August - she now goes over this trip for the first time under Mickael Barzalona.

Sky Bet odds I Today's race cards

Watch every race from ParisLongchamp and Fontwell on Sky Sports Racing on Sunday 10 September.