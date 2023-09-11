Today on Sky Sports Racing: Emmet Mullins sends over hat-trick seeker Slate Lane to Newton Abbot on Monday

It is another busy Monday on Sky Sports Racing with three domestic meetings on the channel, headlined by a good jumps card at Newton Abbot.

4.25 Newton Abbot - Slate Lane out to add to growing reputation

The Class 2 Talk Tidy Marketing Handicap Hurdle (4.25) looks to revolve around the Emmet Mullins-trained Slate Lane, owned by the shrewd Paul Byrne, who arrives seeking a hat-trick off the back of two recent victories in Britain.

The five-year-old does have to contend with a marked step up in class but, having won with any amount in hand at Bangor on August 21, is surely the one to beat under Richie McLernon.

He takes on seven rivals including recent Market Rasen winner and top weight Go Chique for the powerful Nicky Henderson and Nico de Boinville pairing.

Milton Harris' Mr Yeats will be bidding to snap a recent run of four consecutive seconds while stablemate Presenting Yeats is the choice of prolific rider Bradley Harris.

3.15 Newton Abbot - Way Out faces two in-form rivals

A small but select field arrive for a competitive renewal of the Britbet 'National Hunt' Novices' Hurdle (3.15) topped by an in-form trio.

Syd Hosie's Way Out is on a hat-trick following wins at Fakenham and Warwick, where he beat a subsequent winner.

He is tasked with conceding weight to Fergal O'Brien's The Galahad Kid, who sports a first-time tongue-tie following a comprehensive defeat to The Big Jetaway last time.

However, it is Jonjo O'Neill's All The Glory who looks to be favoured by the race conditions as he receives weight from his two inferior-rated rivals. The six-year-old went close to a hat-trick at Stratford on September 9 and could land quick compensation.

4.55 Newcastle - Three-year-olds Golden Delite, Krona & Robusto clash

Newcastle's eight-race card kicks off with the competitive quinnbet.com Apprentice Handicap (4.55) over a mile and a half.

Mick Appleby's Golden Delite make his handicap debut and second start for new connections having joined from Jane Chapple-Hyam. The son of Golden Horn showed ample promise on his second start and could find this switch to handicap company the catalyst for a first career victory.

Fellow three-year-olds Krona and Robusto look worthy of respect, notably the latter for Sir Mark Prescott. Morgan Cole's mount caught the eye at Lingfield on August 21 and could be better suited to this stiffer track.

There are some top jockeys in action down at Brighton on Monday afternoon, with Jim Crowley, Tom Marquand and Oisin Murphy all featuring in the Sky Sports Racing Sky 415 'Confined' Handicap (4.40) where Swing To The Stars is likely to be popular after going close at Epsom last month.

