St Leger live on Sky Sports Racing: Royal hope Desert Hero among nine left in Doncaster Classic on Saturday

A first Classic winner for the King and the Queen this weekend remains a possibility, with Desert Hero one of nine confirmed for the Betfred St Leger at Doncaster on Saturday.

The William Haggas-trained Sea The Stars colt has already entered the record books once this season, when winning the King George V Stakes at Royal Ascot.

On that occasion, it was the first time the King and Queen's colours had been victorious at the Royal meeting since the death of the late Queen, and having enhanced his reputation in the Gordon Stakes at Goodwood he now has the chance to follow in the footsteps of Dunfermline, who carried the royal silks to glory in 1977.

Simon and Ed Crisford's Chesspiece is the sole Godolphin representative and was second behind Desert Hero on the Sussex Downs, while John and Thady Gosden could saddle three in the race having confirmed both market leader Gregory and the Juddmonte-owned Arrest as well as supplementing Melrose winner Middle Earth.

Gregory has the chance to give Frankie Dettori one last Classic success and although losing his unbeaten record in the Great Voltigeur at York last month, he won the Queen's Vase over this distance at Royal Ascot.

Image: The King and The Queen celebrate Royal Ascot victory with Desert Hero

Great Voltigeur winner Continuous is one of four in the mix for Aidan O'Brien alongside Denmark, Alexandroupolis and Bahrain Trophy runner-up Tower Of London.

