Doncaster Cup: Coltrane and Trueshan ready for rematch after 2022 shock

This year’s Doncaster Cup looks a standout with Coltrane and Trueshan clashing in the standout Day Two feature of the St Leger meeting, live on Sky Sports Racing.

3.00 Doncaster - Coltrane and Trueshan set for rematch

This year's Betfred Doncaster Cup (3:00) sees two of the leading stayers go head-to-head alongside a potential improver on Day Two of the Leger meeting.

Andrew Balding's Coltrane beat Trueshan when springing a surprise in this race last season - Oisin Murphy's mount does have to shoulder a 3lb penalty though which will make things trickier.

Trueshan has struggled in two starts at Nottingham and Ascot this season and as a result has undergone wind surgery, while the soft ground will surely suit Hollie Doyle's charge.

The interesting runner is Sweet William who was an excellent second in the Ebor last month, with Rab Havlin taking the ride on the unexposed four-year-old.

Broome and The Grand Visir complete the field.

2.25 Doncaster - Big Evs goes in Flying Childers

A dozen speedsters go to post for the Carlsberg Danish Pilsner Flying Childers (2:25) over five furlongs and we have a hot favourite this year for the two-year-old Group Two heat.

Mick Appleby runs Big Evs who landed back-to-back wins at Royal Ascot and Glorious Goodwood, although ran poorly last time when stepping into Open company in the Nunthorpe Stakes at York.

Kevin Phillipart de Foy seeks a first Group success with Inquisitively, with William Buick taking the ride while Norfolk winner Valiant Force is another to note for the Adrian Murray team.

3.35 Doncaster - Moore and Stoute team up in Mallard

Sir Michael Stoute and Ryan Moore team up with top-weight Real Dream in the Betfred Mallard Handicap (3:35), having teamed up to win the race in 2014 with Stomachion.

The Goat was impressive when winning at Goodwood and a decent sixth in the Melrose wouldn't put you off, with Oisin Murphy riding for Andrew Balding.

Quantum Leap is unexposed for the Ed Bethell team, while Bague D'Or is consistent and should go well for Danny Muscutt and James Ferguson.

Watch the Leger Meeting on Sky Sports Racing on Friday 15 September.