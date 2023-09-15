Flying Childers Stakes: Big Evs blitzes Doncaster rivals with Breeders' Cup on the agenda

Big Evs bounced back to his very best with a devastating display in the Carlsberg Danish Pilsner Flying Childers Stakes at Doncaster.

Mick Appleby's speedster has struck big-race gold at both Royal Ascot and the Goodwood Festival when claiming the Molecomb Stakes, but having been tasked with taking on his elders in the Nunthorpe last time, was unable to get involved and was ultimately one of the disappointments in York's premier sprint.

Back to racing against his own age group, the son of Blue Point put his rivals to the sword from the very start to add this Group Two prize to his growing CV and having been fast away from the stalls in the hands of Tom Marquand, the 9-4 favourite scorched his way up Town Moor as his rivals chased the pacey youngster's tail in vain.

The two-and-three-quarter-length winner now appears to have booked his ticket to the Breeders' Cup in November.

Appleby said: "After he jumped out of the stalls there wasn't really a doubt. Once he got three or four lengths on them they weren't going to catch him. You've got to be up the front on this ground.

"It's not the ideal ground for him but he's got the job done well. He's won a Molecomb and the Flying Childers on soft ground now.

"We just had to put a line through the Nunthorpe. I think he just had an exceptionally hard race at Goodwood, I think that just took its toll.

"I think it will be the Breeders' Cup next for the Juvenile Turf Sprint, straight there. It's five furlongs at Santa Anita which should be ideal. If he can get the rail he could be difficult to peg back.

"He's been an amazing horse, the owners have turned down some big bids and there'll be more now, but luckily he's not for sale.

"Coming into this, I was thinking that one race didn't make him a bad horse. If he'd disappointed again then we'd have been scratching our heads but he's got the job done well today.

"Tom rode him today as Jason (Hart) was at Chester for his boss (John Quinn). If Highfield Princess goes to the Breeders' Cup that means Jason will be, so he'll be there and all being well he'll be riding him again. Tom was a great replacement today."