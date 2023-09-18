Today on Sky Sports Racing: Worcester hosts eight races over jumps plus a busy flat card from Brighton

It is a busy Monday on Sky Sports Racing with an eight-race jumps card from Worcester plus afternoon flat action down at Brighton, all live from 1.55pm.

2.40 Worcester - Lavelle's Hang In There tops competitive field

The feature Get Pulling With PJ Nicholls SsangYong Handicap Chase (2.40) comes early on Worcester's packed card and features a wide-open field of seven.

Recent Stratford winner Hang In There carries top weight with useful 5lb claimer Joe Anderson on board for Emma Lavelle.

A former Grade Two winner over both hurdles and fences, the nine-year-old is becoming something of a summer ground specialist but could well go on from this to a bigger Autumn target as he did last year, taking the 'Rising Stars' Novices' Chase at Wincanton.

The main challenge looks to come from the talented Francky Du Berlais for Peter and James Bowen, the latter returning to the saddle for the first time since suffering a broken arm in February.

Both the top two are tasked with conceding lumps of weight to Joe Tizzard's Kauto The King, who returned to form following wind surgery on September 2 and could remain leniently treated here. This two-and-a-half-mile trip looks more suitable for Dan Skelton's Hatcher, who makes the familiar link up with brother Harry here. Skelton runners have been thin on the ground recently, but the pair have a first and second from just three runners in the last fortnight.

Image: James Bowen returns to the saddle for the first time since February

4.25 Worcester - Rock House looks tough to beat

Speaking of the Skelton team, they hand a first start over hurdles to exciting Huntingdon bumper winner Rock House in the Amber Beverley-Smith Rideforamber Maiden Hurdle (4.25).

The former point-to-point scorer was purchased for £55k in April last year and was given a full year to develop before making a taking debut, prior to a good second under a penalty at Warwick in May.

Stablemate Lone Soldier also features having been a disappointing favourite at Huntingdon in January, while Syd Hosis's Corporal Jackjones - who was behind Lone Solider at Huntingdon - seeks a hat-trick after taking a pair of Newton Abbot bumpers in June.

In the opener, the Make Your Home A Happy Haus Novices' Limited Handicap Chase (2.05), Jedd O'Keefe's Fringill Dike seeks a perfect three from three over fences after delivering for favourite backers at Hexham and Uttoxeter.

3.40 Brighton - Prescott's Robusto faces six

Two in-form three-year-olds meet in the feature at Brighton, the Follow AtTheRaces On Twitter Handicap (3.40).

Sir Mark Prescott's Robusto dominating a field of eight up at Newcastle seven days ago and gets in here without a penalty, with Luke Morris booked to ride.

Harry Eustace's Plus Point was pitched into some nice maidens in May and then looked to enjoy the soft ground conditions on handicap debut at Newbury last time.

