Today on Sky Sports Racing: Yarmouth's Eastern Festival begins plus Uttoxeter and Newcastle on busy Tuesday

Yarmouth’s three-day Eastern Festival gets underway on Tuesday, plus action from Uttoxeter and Newcastle, all live on Sky Sports Racing.

2.50 Yarmouth - Future stars on show in two divisions

The eight-race card includes two divisions of the British Stallion Studs EBF Novice Stakes which has been used a stepping stone by the likes of Light Infantry and Zoology in recent years.

Tom Clover's Witness Stand will be popular in division one (2.50pm) as the son of Expert Eye drops back into lesser company having finishing sixth in the Group Two Vintage Stakes at Goodwood in August.

He had earned his spot there with an impressive debut victory at Chester and a return to that form should be good enough here.

Having won this race last year with the aforementioned Zoology, James Ferguson returns with newcomer Zaltalla.

Division two (3.25pm) looks a more open affair, with a decent standard set by Andrew Balding's thrice-raced Infinity Blue.

From his rating of 78, he could be vulnerable to a useful rival with Alice Haynes' Manhattan Mirage looking to build on a promising debut, while nicely-bred debutants Mukaafah and Warsong also make appeal.

Image: Zoology, runner-up at Royal Ascot this year, started his career at Yarmouth's Eastern Festival

4.35 Yarmouth - Three last-time winners meet in competitive handicap

It looks a typically competitive renewal of the Moulton Nurseries Fillies' Handicap (4.35) with three last-time winners in action.

Harry Eustace's Musical Tribute could be progressing at the right time having got off the mark at Chelmsford at the start of the month.

Amy Murphy's Catwalk Model is a dual course and distance winner but needs to prove herself up in grade, while top weight Noor Bano ought to find this tough off a revised mark of 89 having finished behind the re-opposing Cuban Breeze at Newmarket in July.

Miss Mai Tai's winning run was ended at Leicester last month but James Fanshawe's filly is clearly on the up and should be in the mix once more under Callum Shepherd.

3.45 Uttoxeter - Recent scorers Dieu Vivant and Any News clash

Uttoxeter's six-race jumps card is headlined by the intriguing QuinnBet Handicap Chase (3.45) with recent winners Dieu Vivant and Any News doing battle over three miles.

The former was pitched into the Foxhunters' Chase at Aintree's Grand National meeting earlier this year and then switched back into regular handicaps when impressing at 14/1 around Bangor two weeks ago.

Any News took 12 attempts to finally get off the mark over fences at Worcester earlier this month, seeing off the re-opposing Polish.

Topofthecotswolds has been a stable stalwart for Nigel and Sam Twiston-Davies but is winless since November last year.

Tuesday, September 19