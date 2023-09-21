Today on Sky Sports Racing: Yarmouth hosts excellent mid-week action with Saffie Osborne in feature handicap

The final day of the Eastern Festival at Yarmouth takes place on Thursday with a whole host of competitive handicaps, live on Sky Sports Racing.

3:55 Yarmouth - First Folio bids for repeat victory

Owners Group will be hoping First Folio can win the feature Infobond Technical Energy Recruitment Anniversary Handicap (3:55) for the second straight year at Yarmouth.

James Ferguson had Taylor Fisher on board last year but this time he's opted for the services of Racing League's leading jockey Saffie Osborne - he's 4lb lower than for the win last year and looks to be creeping back towards a workable mark.

Of the others, Hydration was a shade disappointing when only sixth after being sent off favourite at Newcastle, while Tabdeeb has struggled for form this year although would certainly win this at his best.

3:20 Yarmouth - Nursery looks tricky to solve

The Breast Cancer UK Nursery Handicap (3:20) is always competitive and this year is no different with 11 runners and plenty of victories between the bunch.

Ed Dunlop's Another Gift gets Saffie Osborne in the saddle and must have an excellent chance, having won three successive nurseries, although this is the toughest to date.

Piz Nair goes for the George Scott team and it wouldn't be a shock if he goes well off a mark of 81, while Archie Watson runs dual winner Propitious.

4:30 Yarmouth - Divine Comedy to go in again?

Divine Comedy looks to be at the top of his game of late and will take some stopping in the Moulton Nurseries Handicap (4:30) for Harry Eustace.

His last two starts have been won over 20 lengths combined, and as a result shoulder top weight with a handicap mark of 85.

If he disappoints, you'd think Imaginary World could be the one likely to pick up the pieces alongside Tajanis for the William Haggas team.

