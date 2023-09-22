Today on Sky Sports Racing: Willie Mullins sends first runner to Newton Abbot on Friday with Alvaniy

Powerhouse Irish trainer Willie Mullins sends his first runner to Newton Abbot on Friday, all live on Sky Sports Racing from 2pm.

4.20 Newton Abbot - Raider Alvaniy has five to beat

Ireland's champion trainer Mullins will be hoping Alvaniy can make him a perfect one from one as he heads a field of six for the Devondale Electrical Novices' Hurdle (4.20).

A winner at Galway on his second start over hurdles earlier this month, the five-year-old will be fancied to concede weight all round under Brian Hayes.

Wonderful Eagle represents Philip Hobbs and Johnson White and arrives having narrowly claimed a maiden hurdle here on his first start over hurdles and steps up in distance under Michael Nolan.

Syd Hosie's Thirtyfour Thirty makes his hurdling debut having won one of his three starts in bumpers - Sam Twiston-Davies takes the ride.

3.10 Newton Abbot - In-form Manimole top field of six

Sam and Nigel Twiston-Davies combine with the in-form Manimole, who tops a field of six in the Devondale Electrical Mares' Novices' Hurdle (3.10).

The six-year-old has started favourite on each of her last four appearances, winning twice and finding just one too good on those other occasions.

Dan Skelton's impressive operation is beginning to get into gear and he sends two here, with brother Harry picking recent Worcester winner Presenting Nelly over stablemate Chantilly Rose, who was last seen winning a Southwell bumper in April last year.

We get an early head-to-head between team Skelton and the Paul Nicholls and Harry Cobden combination as Walk In Clover takes on exciting chase debutant Outlaw Peter in the newtonabbotracing.com Novices' Chase (2.00).

Image: Outlaw Peter leads the field out at Aintree in April

3.35 Saint-Cloud - Haggas' Orchid Bloom meets O'Brien's Sandy Creek

Over in France, there is a cracking renewal of the Listed Darley Prix Coronation (3.35) at Saint-Cloud with plenty of British and Irish interest.

The William Haggas-trained Orchid Bloom put up a career best when finishing third in this grade at Haydock on her last start and a similar effort would see her go close under Maxime Guyon.

Joseph O'Brien fields Frankel filly Sandy Creek who steps up in class as she looks for a second win from six starts under Theo Bachelot.

Others to note include Henry Spillers' hat-trick seeker Marinara, while David Menuisier sends Nottingham maiden winner Mysterious Love.

Watch every race from Newton Abbot and Saint-Cloud all live on Sky Sports Racing on Friday, September 22.