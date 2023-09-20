Flat jockeys' championship: William Buick stretches lead to 22 over Tom Marquand with Yarmouth four-timer

Sapphire Seas played a starring role in a Yarmouth four-timer for Charlie Appleby and William Buick, securing a dominant victory in the EBF Stallions John Musker Fillies' Stakes.

The Moulton Paddocks team appears to be hitting form with a vengeance ahead of the crucial final weeks of the season, highlighted by Grade One success in Canada last weekend courtesy of Master Of The Seas.

Having already struck gold with a pair of promising juveniles on the undercard in Romantic Style (6/4) and Edge Of Blue (7/2), Sapphire Seas was a 9/2 shot to complete her four-timer in the Listed feature after following up successive all-weather wins with a successful turf debut at Haydock.

The daughter of Frankel took the step up in class in her stride, travelling strongly throughout under a confident Buick before extending two and a half lengths clear of Mukaddamah.

Infinite Cosmos emerged with credit in third on her first start since occupying the same position in the Musidora Stakes at York in May, but 10/11 favourite Al Asifah was disappointing in her bid to bounce back from a similarly underwhelming performance at Royal Ascot.

Of the winner, Buick told Sky Sports Racing: "It was a very smart performance. She won nicely last time at Haydock in a fillies' handicap and she's certainly stepped up on that.

Flat Jockeys' Championship Wins Rides Strike Rate William Buick 112 528 21% Tom Marquand 90 575 16% Oisin Murphy 80 523 15% Rossa Ryan 75 440 17% Hollie Doyle 74 477 16%

"She's going to keep improving hopefully. I would say the team will be delighted with what they saw there and hopefully she'll be around for next year.

"This is a nice race, a lovely race for fillies. Let's hope she can go on to better things."

Appleby and Buick's fourth winner of the day was provided by First Sight (11/2) in the nine-furlong handicap.

Buick (112) is now 22 clear of his nearest rival Tom Marquand in the race to be crowned champion jockey on Qipco British Champions Day at Ascot on October 21, all live on Sky Sports Racing.