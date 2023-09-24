Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe: Leger hero Continuous set to be supplemented for ParisLongchamp Group One

Aidan O'Brien has confirmed his St Leger hero Continuous is set to be supplemented for next week's Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe.

The son of Heart's Cry was beaten in his first three starts of the year, but has raised his game significantly in the second half of the campaign to register impressive wins in the Great Voltigeur at York and the season's final Classic at Doncaster.

Continuous does not hold an entry in the Arc, but O'Brien did raise the possibility of supplementing the three-year-old at a cost of €120,000 in the immediate aftermath of his Doncaster triumph and the Ballydoyle handler is now preparing to add him to the field on Wednesday.

Asked about his Arc plans at the Curragh on Sunday, O'Brien said: "It's all about Continuous I'd say. Everything looks good with him at the moment and if it is good up until Wednesday, he'll probably be supplemented by the sound of what the lads are saying.

"Fast or heavy ground, it doesn't matter to him - he has form on all ground."

Image: Moore after winning the St Leger on Continuous

O'Brien confirmed Continuous would be his sole runner in this year's Arc, but he is set to be well represented in the supporting races at ParisLongchamp.

He added: "Emily Dickinson will go to the Cadran. Unquestionable, who reared up in the stalls here last time, will go for the two-year-old race over seven [Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere] and something might go with him.

"Opera Singer will go to the fillies' race [Prix Marcel Boussac]. Jackie Oh, who was second to Joseph's filly [Lumiere Rock] here last time, will go to the Prix de l'Opera.

"Kyprios won't go, it will be too quick for him and we'll give him time and go back to Ascot."