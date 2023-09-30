Today on Sky Sports Racing: Trueshan and Hollie Doyle go for more Cadran glory

Trueshan and Hollie Doyle took the Doncaster Cup last time out and bids to land a second Prix du Cadran after victory in the race in 2021; Sumo Sam also looks for a first Group One in the Prix du Royallieu; watch every ParisLongchamp race on Sky Sports Racing
Saturday 30 September 2023 07:53, UK
Arc weekend kicks off this afternoon with a pair of Group One clashes from ParisLongchamp as well as action from Chester and Ripon, live on Sky Sports Racing.
Alan King's Trueshan could well prove a class apart yet again and land a second success in the Group One Qatar Prix du Cadran (1:33).
The star stayer will once again be ridden by Hollie Doyle, having bounced right back to form in the Doncaster Cup last time out.
Two Irish trainers join Trueshan and three home contenders, with Aidan O'Brien running one-time Gold Cup hope Emily Dickinson and Charles Byrnes sending 2021 Cesarewitch winner Run For Oscar.
Later on the card, 14 runners make up a classy renewal of the Group One Prix de Royallieu (3:33) over 14 furlongs.
Sumo Sam is probably the place to start for the Paul and Oliver Cole team, having shown plenty of ability to bolt up at Glorious Goodwood and backing it up with a gusty victory in the Park Hill Stakes at Doncaster.
Wathnan Racing have purchased Melo Melo who goes here under Mickael Barzalona, having finished second to Warm Heart last month.
William Haggas' Sea Silk Road also catches the eye stepping up in trip, whilst the classy Shamida chases a fourth straight victory for Dermot Weld.
The domestic action is headlined by an excellent Saturday feature at Chester, the Watergate Cup Handicap (2:05) over the marathon Chester Cup distance.
Tashkhan has fallen down the weights but will surely appreciate the extended trip after running in the Ebor last time for Brian Ellison and Ben Robinson.
Baez is chasing a five-timer for Jim Goldie and has been in terrific form this season, whilst The Grand Visir would be a threat for Ian Williams if returning to somewhere near his best, albeit he hasn't won for over four years.
