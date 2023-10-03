Today on Sky Sports Racing: Brian Hughes and Sean Bowen in action across Southwell and Sedgefield jumps cards

The top two in the jumps jockeys' championship head to separate tracks on Tuesday but all the action from both Sedgefield and Southwell is live on Sky Sports Racing, before an evening Flat card at Wolverhampton.

3.10 Sedgefield - Latino Fling out to make it perfect two over fences

Donald McCain's useful mare Latino Fling made the perfect start to life over fences at Stratford in August and will bid to make it two from two in the Join The Vickers.Bet Customer Racing Club Novices' Handicap Chase (3.10) under Brian Hughes.

Hughes has a way to go to catch runaway leader Sean Bowen if he is to defend his title as champion jockey but is armed with a strong book of six rides.

They will be wary of John McConnell's Irish raider Construct in what looks a tight five-runner affair. The eight-year-old is also making just a second start over the larger obstacles having finished a good second at Kilbeggan last month.

Brian Ellison's Tupelo Mississippi has ample chasing experience and could spoil the party on return from wind surgery.

Classy types Knight Salute and Mctigue are the last two winners of the Paxtons No1 CaseIH Dealer In UK&Ireland Juvenile Maiden Hurdle (2.00) and McCain and Hughes will be hoping their Nathaniel filly Weigh Anchor might develop into a useful hurdler in time.

4.05 Southwell - Butch tops talented novice field

With October under way and Chepstow's jumps season opener just around the corner, we are beginning to see some familiar names reappear from around the top yards.

One of Olly Murphy's exciting youngsters Butch is back in the Weatherbys Stallion Book Novices' Hurdle (4.05) under Bowen. The six-year-old got off the mark at Uttoxeter in May before running with real credit on handicap debut when last seen.

Taking him on is Kim Bailey's Destroytheevidence, who scored at Worcester in May when stepped up to two miles and seven furlongs.

Tzarmix got the better of the talented L'astroboy at Chepstow in March when formerly trained by Sam Thomas and now makes a first start for Jonjo O'Neill.

Image: Butch (right) scored over hurdles at Uttoxeter in March

6.00 Wolverhampton - Hat-trick seeking Ciotog takes on Nikki's Girl

There are nine races to take in at Dunstall Park on Tuesday evening with no less than 98 runners on the card.

Hat-trick seeker Ciotog lines up in the At The Races App Market Movers Handicap (6.00) for father and son duo Mark and Billy Loughnane.

Course-and-distance winner Nikki's Girl is up 5lb for her latest success with claimer Morgan Cole retained by Ed Dunlop.

Sean Woods' top weight Francesi caught the eye when second in reapplied cheekpieces at Kempton last time, while class-dropping three-year-olds Princess Niyla and Noodle Mission will make this a much tougher task for the Loughnane contender.

