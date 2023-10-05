Today on Sky Sports Racing: Charlie Johnston team aim for Lingfield success

Charlie Johnston has some exciting runners on the card with Fox Flame and Tropical Air both looking to have excellent chances this afternoon; watch every race from Lingfield on Thursday, exclusively live on Sky Sports Racing
Wednesday 4 October 2023 11:58, UK
The Charlie Johnston team will be hoping Fox Flame can bring up the hat-trick at Lingfield on Thursday, live on Sky Sports Racing.
Fox Flame ought to go well for the Charlie Johnston team in the hat-trick bid for the Download The At The Races App Handicap (5:45).
The daughter of Iffraaj has enjoyed a successful summer with victories at Southwell and at Lingfield - she now drops in trip with Jack Mitchell in the saddle.
Sir Mark Prescott's Robusto has won three times recently and remains progressive with Luke Morris again in the saddle.
Of the others, Emperor's Clothes goes for the Richard Hughes team having won at the fourth attempt.
The Free Tips Daily On attheraces.com Handicap (5:15) looks very tricky to solve with a host of inconsistent handicappers clashing over 10 furlongs.
Robert Eddery's Someone's Wish scored on all-weather and handicap debut at Wolverhampton last month - it wouldn't be a huge shock if he improved for stepping up further in trip with Darragh Keenan back in the saddle.
Stuart Kittow's Jimmy Mark won a similar heat at Bath on his last start with Callum Hutchinson taking off 3lb.
The At The Races App Market Movers Nursery Handicap (3:15) could be at the mercy of Tropical Air, who goes for a quick-fire four-timer for Charlie Johnston and Jack Mitchell over the seven-furlong trip.
Roger Varian's Shadwell colt Mitwaa remains a maiden after five starts - the Oasis Dream colt was second at Newbury and more is surely expected.
John Steed was only fourth in a good Yarmouth handicap and the David Loughnane team can improve from that effort.
