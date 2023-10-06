Today on Sky Sports Racing: St Leger runners tackle improving Naqeeb in hot Ascot clash

The Listed Noel Murless Stakes at Ascot on Friday looks well up to scratch with a classy sextet including two runners who featured in last month's St Leger, live on Sky Sports Racing.

3.57 Ascot - Naqeeb takes on St Leger also-rans

Chesspiece and Middle Earth finished sixth and seventh respectively in last month's St Leger and they clash again in the Listed Noel Murless Stakes (3:57) at Ascot.

The former will attempt to shoulder a 3lb penalty after victory at Hamilton, and ought to appreciate this slight drop in class with the highest rating in the race.

John and Thady Gosden saddle Melrose Handicap winner Middle Earth, although he remains lightly raced having only had just five starts.

The intriguing runner is definitely William Haggas' Naqeed, a half-brother to Hukum and Baaeed, who was an impressive handicap winner last time out with Jim Crowley taking over in the saddle.

5.05 Ascot - Course specialist Rohaan attempts to defy top weight

Later on the card, dual Royal Ascot hero Rohaan takes on 17 rivals in the Ascot Iron Stand Handicap (5:05) over six furlongs.

King's Lynn also carries 9st 12lb for Oisin Murphy and Andrew Balding, having previously run in the Royal silks but has struggled this year.

In a wide-open heat, three-year-olds Dark Thirty and Executive Decision will need noting, while Lethal Nymph ran a cracker at a big price at Doncaster last month.

2.55 Fontwell - Unanswered Prayers take drop in class

The jumping action comes from Fontwell with the feature Broadsword Group 25th Anniversary Handicap Chase (2:55) carrying a £25,000 pot that has attracted six runners.

Chris Gordon's Unanswered Prayers was very impressive last season at Cheltenham and, although he disappointed a shade after that, he ought to go well off a mark of 130.

Up The Straight and Copperhead will look to capitalise on a reduced mark, while Dan Skelton runs Sacre Coeur over the larger obstacles for the first time since April 2021.

Sky Bet odds I Today's race cards

Watch every race from Hexham, Fontwell, Ascot and Newcastle on Sky Sports Racing on Friday October 6.