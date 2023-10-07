Today on Sky Sports Racing: Red-hot Howden Challenge Cup the Ascot feature

It's Howden Challenge Cup day at Ascot with some excellent flat action alongside Wolverhampton and jumping at Fontwell, live on Sky Sports Racing.

3:35 Ascot - Baradar to continue hot streak?

Baradar has enjoyed an excellent summer with victories at Ascot and Doncaster for the Amo Racing team and goes again for George Boughey in the lucrative Howden Challenge Cup (3:35).

Success in the International Stakes in July at this venue bodes well here, although it's a full field of 30 that he'll have to overcome now up 9lb, with Hector Crouch taking the ride.

Popmaster has been ultra-consistent for Ed Walker and Tom Marquand takes the ride, whilst Quinault won again last month and should run well for the Stuart Williams team.

Of the others, Fresh rarely runs a bad race for the James Fanshawe team, Hickory can go well for the same yard and Escobar could return to form for David O'Meara.

2:25 Ascot - Shadwell team to dominate Cumberland Lodge?

Shadwell duo Al Aasy and Israr could dominate an eight-runner Group Three Jim Barry Cumberland Lodge Stakes (2:25).

Jim Crowley has opted to ride Al Aasy despite being turned over at this level last time in Ireland, but did enjoy back-to-back wins prior to that.

Israr was well-beaten behind Bay Bridge last time, but did claim the scalp of Adayar back in July and will need respecting for the John & Thady Gosden team.

Of the others, Al Qareem needs noting after Listed success at Chester, whilst Claymore can improve and did win at Royal Ascot last year.

3:00 Ascot - Dods aiming to bag Group Three prize

The John Guest Racing Bengough Stakes (3:00) looks a wide-open heat but it's the Michael Dods-trained Commanche Falls who looks to have a favourite's chances after victories at this level earlier this season.

The six-year-old won at Group Three level in July and backed that up with success at York under a penalty last time out.

Mick Appleby's Annaf won the Portland Handicap last time and rates a danger for sure, whilst Garrus can contend at this level and Dark Trooper looks to bag a five-timer for the Ed Walker team.

Watch every race from Ascot, Fontwell and Wolverhampton on Sky Sports Racing on Saturday 7th October.