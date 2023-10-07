Today on Sky Sports Racing: Red-hot Howden Challenge Cup the Ascot feature

Baradar has already won the International Stakes at Ascot and will bid to repeat that feat in this afternoon's Challenge Cup (3:35); Shadwell run both Al Aasy and Israr in the Cumberland Lodge Stakes (2:25); watch Ascot, Fontwell and Wolves live on Sky Sports Racing
Thursday 5 October 2023 15:58, UK
It's Howden Challenge Cup day at Ascot with some excellent flat action alongside Wolverhampton and jumping at Fontwell, live on Sky Sports Racing.
Baradar has enjoyed an excellent summer with victories at Ascot and Doncaster for the Amo Racing team and goes again for George Boughey in the lucrative Howden Challenge Cup (3:35).
Success in the International Stakes in July at this venue bodes well here, although it's a full field of 30 that he'll have to overcome now up 9lb, with Hector Crouch taking the ride.
Stars from around the world head to Santa Anita for the Breeders' Cup and it's all live on Sky Sports Racing on November 3-4
Popmaster has been ultra-consistent for Ed Walker and Tom Marquand takes the ride, whilst Quinault won again last month and should run well for the Stuart Williams team.
Of the others, Fresh rarely runs a bad race for the James Fanshawe team, Hickory can go well for the same yard and Escobar could return to form for David O'Meara.
Shadwell duo Al Aasy and Israr could dominate an eight-runner Group Three Jim Barry Cumberland Lodge Stakes (2:25).
Jim Crowley has opted to ride Al Aasy despite being turned over at this level last time in Ireland, but did enjoy back-to-back wins prior to that.
Watch every race from Chepstow's Jumps Season Opener all live only on Sky Sports Racing on October 13-14
Israr was well-beaten behind Bay Bridge last time, but did claim the scalp of Adayar back in July and will need respecting for the John & Thady Gosden team.
Of the others, Al Qareem needs noting after Listed success at Chester, whilst Claymore can improve and did win at Royal Ascot last year.
The John Guest Racing Bengough Stakes (3:00) looks a wide-open heat but it's the Michael Dods-trained Commanche Falls who looks to have a favourite's chances after victories at this level earlier this season.
The six-year-old won at Group Three level in July and backed that up with success at York under a penalty last time out.
Watch every race from Qipco British Champions Day as Ascot bids a final farewell to the legendary Frankie Dettori on Saturday, October 21
Mick Appleby's Annaf won the Portland Handicap last time and rates a danger for sure, whilst Garrus can contend at this level and Dark Trooper looks to bag a five-timer for the Ed Walker team.
Watch every race from Ascot, Fontwell and Wolverhampton on Sky Sports Racing on Saturday 7th October.