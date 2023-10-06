Weekend Winners: Inspiral a class above Sun Chariot rivals says At The Races expert Declan Rix!

At The Races pundit Declan Rix says Inspiral should be much too good for her rivals in Saturday’s feature Sun Chariot Stakes at Newmarket.

The John and Thady Gosden-trained four-year-old was a gallant second in the Queen Anne Stakes at Royal Ascot before disappointing in soft conditions at Glorious Goodwood behind three-year-old star Paddington.

But she bounced right back to her best last time out in the Prix Jacques Le Marois at Deauville under Frankie Dettori, powering past Big Rock in what was arguably a career-best effort.

And speaking on Friday's Weekend Winners digital show, Rix suggested a repeat of that effort would be more than sufficient against weaker rivals at Newmarket on Saturday.

"I think she's a class above these, I really do," Rix said on the Weekend Winners digital show. "Look, it's as her price suggests but I'm hoping perhaps her and Al Aasy will be taken on and people will want to get her beaten.

"She was beaten in the Falmouth at 1/7 but she put up an astonishing performance in the Coronation Stakes and that clearly left a mark.

"The key to her is being fresh and she comes here after a 55-day break, that is perfect for her and to my eye, she's a class above these.

"I've a lot of respect for the Andre Fabre-trained filly Mqse De Sevigne but she's dropping back to eight furlongs on quicker ground on a speed-favouring track like Newmarket.

"I can see her being tapped for toe for all she's been in good order this season.

"I think we have to give the Gosden team a lot of praise. The last three runs he's hit the lids and got out of the gates really well. The stalls had been an issue earlier in her career but they look to have sorted that out and that's really helped her.

"There's a couple of horses who like to go forward but I don't see a lot of pace, I just think she thrives off a good, strong pace. I think she gets a good even gallop and she eats these up, to be honest."