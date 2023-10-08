Today on Sky Sports Racing: Kingwell winner I Like To Move It starts chasing career for Nigel Twiston-Davies at Uttoxeter

Jumps fans are in for a real treat on Sunday with some top-class names in action at Uttoxeter, all live on Sky Sports Racing.

2.45 Uttoxeter - Kingwell star I Like To Move It the star of the show

It is that time of year when horses who shone at the top level over hurdles reappear for the new season, many with a new mission - to translate that success over fences.

The Andy's Man Club Novices' Chase (2.45) features Grade Two star I Like To Move It for father and son combination Nigel and Sam Twiston-Davies.

Having won the Greatwood Hurdle on his return last year, the six-year-old landed the Kingwell Hurdle at Wincanton before finishing well beaten in Grade Ones at the Cheltenham and Aintree festivals and should prove hard to beat.

Dan Skelton saddles Pembroke who showed promise in his first season over hurdles winning two of his six starts and makes his chasing bow having undergone wind surgery.

Olly Murphy's Chasing Fire has a bit to find on official ratings but cannot be underestimated having racked up three victories over hurdles last season.

3.45 Uttoxeter - Henderson and Skelton runners clash in trappy contest

It looks a trappy renewal of the Adam Bednall 50th Birthday Celebration Handicap Hurdle (3.45) with five runners heading to post.

Dan Skelton's West To The Bridge is a consistent sort and looks to hold strong claims having won in this grade at Sandown in March.

Hurricane Harvey is a course-and-distance winner and ran a huge race to finish runner-up at Cheltenham on his last start in April, while Gentleman At Arms will be hoping to capitalise on a drop in the weights having struggled to land a blow last season.

Nicky Henderson's The Bomber Liston is back over hurdles having struggled to adapt to the larger obstacle in three starts this summer, while Broomfields Cave completes the field.

3.15 Uttoxeter - Itsnoteasy makes first start for Murphy team

All eyes will be on Olly Murphy's Itsnoteasy in an intriguing Winter Ladies Day Friday 20th October Maiden Hurdle (3.15).

Impressive when running out a 16-length winner of a Bartlemy maiden point for Colin Bowe, the five-year-old was picked up by Murphy for £100,000 and makes his debut over hurdles with Sean Bowen on board.

Point-winner Yes Day heads the opposition for Jonjo O'Neill having shown ability when third on debut at Chepstow, while the Skeltons' Goonhilly will hope to build on his debut fourth here in March.

