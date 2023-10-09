Today on Sky Sports Racing: Dual Flat action with Windsor and Wolverhampton on show on Monday

Monday sees afternoon action from Windsor before we head to Wolverhampton for some exciting all-weather contests, live on Sky Sports Racing.

1.50 Windsor - Murphy and Palmer combine with Phone Tag

The Sky Sports Racing Sky 415 Nursery Handicap (1:50) looks very competitive with Oisin Murphy and Hugo Palmer teaming up with Phone Tag.

He will need to get a better break than previously at Thirsk, but will surely go close off a level start.

Of the others, Arsenal fans will no doubt be tempted by Jonathan Portman's Zinchenko, who steps up in trip and makes his handicap debut.

3.20 Windsor - Three-year-olds to dominate feature?

Seven of the last eight renewals of the Champions Day On Sky Sports Racing Handicap (3:20) have gone the way of three-year-olds and six of the 10 runners in this fit that criteria.

Hughie Morrison's Azahara Palace has enjoyed an excellent summer and ought to go well under Hollie Doyle, while Dream Of Mischief and My Ambition reoppose after meeting at Lingfield last month.

William Haggas' Sea Eagle now drops in class and could go well, although he disappointed under Tom Marquand in his last two races.

7.00 Wolverhampton - Protected Guest to get back on track?

Protected Guest has not won since April 2022 and might not get a better chance than this Breeders' Cup On Sky Sports Racing Handicap (7:00).

The eight-year-old will have to shoulder top weight under Tom Queally but tends to run well here and this is a marked drop in class compared to previous runs.

David Simcock's Fulfilled and Sir Mark Prescott's Genesius have been running well and could challenge, while Charlie Johnston's Bulldog Spirit will be expected to run his usual solid race.

Watch every race from Windsor and Wolverhampton on Monday October 9, live on Sky Sports Racing.