Today on Sky Sports Racing: Brighton and Southwell headline excellent Tuesday action

It’s the time of year that you see some exciting two-year-old performers and we could have a few on show at Brighton and Southwell, live on Sky Sports Racing.

4.05 Brighton - Cole team unleash intriguing debutant

Paul and Oliver Cole have a good record in this race and send debutant Belamindar to the Champions Day On Sky Sports Racing EBF Restricted Maiden Stakes (4:05).

He's a son of Belardo and will be expected to run well on debut, although faces some quality opposition.

Marco Botti's Prometeo finished third and second on two starts so far with Neil Callan in the saddle, while Leguizamo has ran with credit for the Ollie Sangster team.

Of the others, Tom Clover's Rogue King will be worth noting with owners The Rogues Gallery no strangers to landing a touch with their juvenile runners.

4.50 Southwell - Cloudy Skye to get off the mark?

Richard Fahey will be hoping Cloudy Skye can get off the mark in the Sky Sports Racing HD Virgin 519 EBF Maiden Fillies' Stakes (4:50).

She was a beaten favourite at Beverley last time and takes on a host of intriguing rivals, including Roger Varian's Shakeela.

She was a good sixth last time out and this is a clear drop in class for the Night Of Thunder filly.

Andrew Balding's debuting Churchill filly Battle Queen also needs noting having cost €200,000 at the sales - Oisin Murphy will take the ride on the unraced two-year-old.

6.00 Southwell - Vultar sets solid standard

Later on the card, Clive Cox's Vultar sets the standard in a strong renewal of the At The Races App Market Movers Novice Stakes (6:00).

The three-year-old gelding has a rating of 83, although took a slight backwards step when only third as favourite at Kempton last month and there's some interesting runners in opposition.

Saeed bin Suroor's Summer Of Love was an encouraging fourth on debut at Kempton last time out and should improve, while John and Thady Gosden unleash Dolce Courage in the famous Oppenheimer colours.

Watch Brighton and Southwell on Sky Sports Racing on Tuesday 10th October.