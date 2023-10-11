Today on Sky Sports Racing: Champion jockey Brian Hughes heads to Sedgefield with strong book of rides

Sedgefield is the centre of attention on Sky Sports Racing this Wednesday with champion jockey Brian Hughes arriving with a strong book of rides.

4.40 Sedgefield - In-form Ambassador headlines 12 runners

The Piippo Edge Master Available From Paxtons Handicap Hurdle (4.40) sees in-form Ambassador headline 12 runners.

Micky Hammond's six-year-old tops the weights and should prove hard to beat having won three of his last four starts including when narrowly seeing off the re-opposing Balranald at Kelson last month.

Hughes gets the ride on Philip Kirby's Leopolds Rock whose last victory came here in September last year with the champion jockey in the saddle that day too.

A Shining Moon is still winless over obstacles but has gone very close on each of his last three efforts and could be well treated off a mark of 87.

Danny Brooke's Frisco Queen remains a maiden after eight starts but improved to finish runner-up at Southwell on her last start and should have each-way claims under Henry Brooke.

Image: Leopolds Rock in action over fences at Southwell

5.15 Sedgefield - Restandbethankful tops five for Quinlan team

Lizzie Quinlan sends out Restandbethankful as one of two last-time winners clash in the Vickers.Bet Handicap Chase (5.15).

The experienced seven-year-old scored on his first start for Quinlan here eight days ago, having switched from the Rebecca Menzies yard.

Andrew Wilson's Moore Clouds looked to have a bit in hand when he got off the mark over fences at Market Rasen and a similar effort would see him go well under Stephen Mulqueen.

Gandhi Maker makes his seasonal reappearance having contested some hot handicaps last season and is another to consider for Stuart and Sam Coltherd.

Hughes is booked this time by Micky Hammond for the ride on Getaway Jewel, a previous winner here over hurdles and a three-time scorer over fences. Rocco Storm (Danny Brooke) completes the field.

Image: Restandbethankful, in his former colours, wins at Huntingdon

3.30 Sedgefield - Competitive field of 14 do battle

The Paul Fergusons Jumpers To Follow Handicap Hurdle (3.30) promises to be fascinating to watch with several of the 14 runners holding chances.

Sam England's Spot On Soph has been rising in the ranks since making a winning return to hurdles at Market Rasen in August and looks a major player once more.

Philip Kirby's Zwicky rates a big danger having stayed on strongly to land a novice handicap here on his penultimate run before finishing a solid third at Ayr in March.

Brian Ellison's Brian's Jet is another to note having finished third off this mark at Sedgefield on his last start, while Hughes teams up with Donald McCain aboard previous Sedgefield winner Jipekaa Machin.

