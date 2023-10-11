Inspiral set to race in QEII at Ascot on Qipco British Champions Day or Breeders' Cup and 2024 return possible

Connections of Inspiral have confirmed the brilliant filly is not only set to line up in either the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes at Ascot or head for the Breeders' Cup before the year is out, but there is also every chance she could return for another season in 2024.

Having been given a break since successfully defending her title in the Prix Jacques le Marois at Deauville in August, John and Thady Gosden's charge secured the fifth Group One victory of her career so far with a dominant display in the Sun Chariot Stakes at Newmarket on Saturday.

Cheveley Park Stud director Richard Thompson is expecting to see Inspiral once more this season, but whether that will be on Qipco British Champions Day or in California remains to be seen.

Thompson said: "We were thrilled with her on Saturday. If you look at her last two performances, in the Jacques le Marois and in the Sun Chariot, they were two very authoritative performances.

"The way she won the Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot last year was probably the performance of the meeting and she's not done too badly since, beating the colts twice in the Jacques le Marois, and I think her latest performance at Deauville was pretty impressive.

"We're looking at the QEII or the Breeders' Cup this season. It will be one of the two, we just don't know which one yet. It depends on how she comes out of Saturday, it depends on the ground at Ascot - there's a few factors."

Image: Frankie Dettori celebrates as Inspiral clears away from her rivals in the Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot

While hesitant to make plans beyond Inspiral's next run, Thompson is open to the idea of sending her back into training as a five-year-old.

He added: "She could potentially stay in training next season, but that depends on how she comes out of her final race this year, whichever race that is going to be.

"The trainer will give us his steer and if he feels she's ready to go next season, we'll go with it and give her another go next season, absolutely, subject to him (John Gosden) giving us that confirmation."