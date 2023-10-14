Today on Sky Sports Racing: Red-hot Silver Trophy the Chepstow Saturday highlight

The jumping action takes a step up this weekend and a red-hot renewal of the Silver Trophy is the Saturday feature at Chepstow, live on Sky Sports Racing.

4.15 Chepstow - Nicholls looks to repeat Silver Trophy success

Paul Nicholls won the Wasdell Group Silver Trophy Handicap Hurdle (4:15) last year with Knappers Hill and he will be hoping Sonigino can repeat the trick in this year.

The six-year-old improved throughout last season, finishing with a career-best third at Aintree's Grand National meeting, and will be a popular choice under Harry Cobden, who also rode Knappers Hill to victory.

There are plenty of others to consider, including Milton Harris' Twinjets who has recorded three wins over obstacles, while Blow Your Wad goes for the Tom Lacey team who do well at this meeting.

Lallygag and Benassi are others with chances, while Dan Skelton's Boombawn impressed when winning at Aintree in May.

2.30 Chepstow - Thomas' charge Stolen Silver could go well

The Native River Handicap Chase (2:30) looks a real cracker and the classy Stolen Silver will top the weights for the Sam Thomas team, having finished second at Cheltenham back in January.

Tom Lacey's Tea Clipper was second in this race last year, although he would prefer the rain to stay away at the Welsh track.

Threeunderthrufive is a classy staying chaser on his day for Nicholls, with Cobden taking over in the saddle from Adrian Heskin.

Peter Bowen's Courtland has improved with each run over fences and must be feared having won impressively at Worcester on his previous start.

3.40 Chepstow - Cromwell sends Final Orders across from Ireland

The Gavin Cromwell team always need respecting when sending a runner over from Ireland so Final Orders needs noting in the John Ayres Memorial Handicap Chase (3:40).

The seven-year-old has already won at the Dublin Racing Festival and was last seen over the larger obstacles in the Galway Plate - this rates an easier chance.

The Jamie Snowden-trained Datsalrightgino showed improved form to land the Future Champion Novices' Chase at Ayr and looks to hold strong claims at a course that suits, while the Nicholls team run last year's winner Flic Ou Voyou.

Of the others, Skelton is double-handed as Our Jet and Walk In Clover head to post.

Watch every race from Chepstow, Chester and Hexham on Sky Sports Racing on Saturday October 14.